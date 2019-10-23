×

'Adventure Time': HBO Max Orders Four One-Hour Specials

Will Thorne

Less than a week after announcing its historic deal with Studio Ghibli, HBO Max is continuing its push into animation.

The forthcoming streamer has ordered four one-hour “Adventure Time” specials from Cartoon Network Studios, the first two of which will debut exclusively on HBO Max in 2020.

Collectively titled “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” the specials will once again tell stories of Finn and Jake, the best buds who traversed the mystical Land of Ooo and encountered its colorful inhabitants. “Adventure Time,” which was created Created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, ended its 10-season run on Cartoon Network back in Sept. 2018.

“The enchanted world of ‘Adventure Time’ has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max in a statement. “The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say ‘Slam-bam-in-a-can.’”

The first two specials will be called “BMO” and “Obsidian,” with the former following the lovable little robot from “Adventure Time,” and the latter featuring Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

“Wizard City,” which follows Peppermint Butler starting over at the beginning as just another inexperienced Wizard School student, and “Together Again,” which brings Finn and Jake together again to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives, will premiere at a later date.

“’Adventure Time’ was a groundbreaking series and a creative playground for so many talented creative artists,” said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer at Cartoon Network Studios. “Producing ‘Adventure Time: Distant Lands’ for HBO Max will allow our studio to explore this beloved world in an all-new format.”

The nascent streamer also has a revival of “The Boondocks” in the pipeline on the animation front, while on the kids side of things, the streamer recently reached a deal to become the new home of “Sesame Street.”

