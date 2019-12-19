Adrien Brody to Star in ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ Stephen King Series at Epix

Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot” is the latest of the prolific author’s work to be brought to the small screen.

Epix has issued a series order for a drama based on the story set in the 1850s, with Oscar winner Adrien Brody attached to play the lead role.

“Jerusalem’s Lot” follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

The series begins production in May 2020, with an eye towards a Fall 2020 debut. It is executive produced by Donald De Line, whose previous credits include “Ready Player One” and “Wayward Pines.” Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi serve as executive producers and showrunners. “Jerusalem’s Lot” is the first series to emerge from the network’s in-house shingle Epix Productions.

“This series is an intense, absolutely terrifying reimagining of classic gothic horror,” said Epix president Michael Wright. “We can’t wait to work with the exceptional team of Donald De Line and Jason and Peter Filardi, along with our phenomenal lead actor, Adrien Brody…and of course, when it comes to horror, it doesn’t get any better or more masterful than Stephen King. We’re thrilled to be the home to this incredible show.”

Brody won the Academy Award for his portrayal of real-life Holocaust survivor Wladislaw Szpilman in Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist.” He will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s forthcoming picture “The French Dispatch” and most recently starred in season 4 of “Peaky Blinders.” He is represented by CAA.