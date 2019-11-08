Adam Scott, Ben Stiller Team for Apple Drama Series ‘Severance’

Apple has given a series order to a drama series starring Adam Scott with Ben Stiller attached to direct.

Stiller will also executive produce the series, titled “Severance,” with Scott also producing in addition to starring. The show is described as a workplace thriller that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will play the lead role of Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Dan Erickson serves as writer and executive producer. Chris Black will also executive produce along with Stiller and Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn of Stiller’s Red Hour Productions. Endeavor Content will produce.

On the television side, Scott most recently appeared in the Emmy-winning HBO drama series “Big Little Lies.” His other recent TV roles include comedies “The Good Place” and “Ghosted” as well as an appearance in the rebooted “Twilight Zone.” He is also known for starring in the NBC series “Parks and Recreation.”

This marks one of few television projects that Stiller has directed. He is coming off directing the Emmy-nominated Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” for which he was nominated for best director for a limited series with the show also picking up a nod for best limited series. He has previously directed films such as “Tropic Thunder,” “Zoolander,” and “Reality Bites.”

“Severance” also marks yet another project. Endeavor Content has at Apple. The company also produces the dramas “See” and “Truth Be Told.”

Stiller is repped by WME, Untitled, and Gang Tyre. Scott is repped by WME, Rise Management, and Ziffren Brittenham. Erickson is repped by Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein, P.C.