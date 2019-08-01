TV News Roundup: Adam Scott to Host ABC Game Show ‘Don’t’

In today’s roundup, Adam Scott will host the new ABC game show “Don’t” and AMC has released first look images of the new character Virgil from “The Walking Dead.”

CASTING

Adam Scott will host ABC’s new game show “Don’t.” Family and friends will band together to take on comedic “don’t” tasks, such as “Don’t Laugh,” “Don’t Blink” and “Don’t Look Back.” “I’m very excited to be the host of ABC’s new game show ‘Don’t,’” said Scott. “As a fan of both games and shows, I feel we may be onto something here.”

FIRST LOOKS

AMC has revealed the first images of Kevin Carroll as the new character Virgil in the upcoming season 10 of “The Walking Dead.” Virgil desperately tries to reunite with his separated family in a zombie infested world. The new season will begin Sunday, Oct. 6 on AMC.

EVENTS

In celebration of recent Emmy nominations, “Fleabag” will have a pop up Guinea Pig Cafe, based on the cafe featured in the show, running from Aug. 7-9 at 7024 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.

SPECIALS

“The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition” will return to ABC this December. Former Spice Girl Emma Burton, former NFL defensive tackle Anthony Adams, pastry chef Sherry Yard and baker Paul Hollywood will all return as judges.