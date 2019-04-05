You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adam Sandler to Host 'Saturday Night Live' For the First Time

Will Thorne

Adam Sandler
CREDIT: David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

Adam Sandler is returning to the show that turned him into a household name in the mid ’90s.

On May 4, Sandler will return to “SNL” to make his hosting debut, alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes. Sandler joined the show as a writer in 1990 and was in the cast from 1991 to 95, creating many memorable characters, impressions and musical moments, including “The Chanukah Song.”

“We are happy to welcome Adam back to ‘SNL’ in what is sure to be a special night,” said executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Some of his most memorable characters include Opera Man, who read the news as if it were a climactic aria, and Hank Gelfand, the long-suffering husband to Beverley (Chris Farley), who would sit next to him and flip through the Zagat Guide to find somewhere to eat. Sandler was known to often break during the sketch.

Sandler’s latest comedy special, “100% Fresh,” is currently streaming on Netflix and his next film, “Murder Mystery,” which also stars Jennifer Aniston and Gemma Arterton, premieres on the streaming platform later this year. Sandler and Aniston previously worked together on the 2011 rom-com “Just Go With It,” which earned $215 million at the global box office.

Mendes is returning to “SNL” for his second appearance as musical guest, after he performed his hit song “Mercy” during an Emma Stone-hosted episodes in December, 2016. The Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter is currently headlining a worldwide arena tour.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

