Adam Pally, Abby Elliott Join Cast of NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Uninsured’

Adam Pally Abby Elliott
CREDIT: Shutterstock

NBC pilot “Uninsured” has cast four of its series regulars, with Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project,” “The President Show”) and Abby Elliott (“Saturday Night Live,” “Odd Mom Out”) playing the young married couple at the center of the show.

Pally will play Dave, who is described as a “natural hype man with a good heart.” Elliott has been tapped to play “super mom” Rebecca, who “longs for the kind of order she can never achieve in a chaotic household.”

Alongside them as series regulars are Jessy Hodges as Dave’s edgy younger sister Joanna and Amer Chadha-Patel as Dave’s fast-talking business partner Aram.

The multi-camera comedy revolves around young parents Dave and Rebecca, who “end up having to take care of Dave’s parents who have mishandled their finances and need help to pay down a sizable debt.”

Sony Pictures Television will produce. Dan Levy is writing and producing; Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan are serving as executive producers under the Doug Robinson Productions banner. Robinson, who has an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, is also an executive producer on ABC comedy “The Goldbergs”; Levy is a co-executive producer and writer on the series.

Pally, who previously starred on “Happy Endings” and most recently starred in the YouTube Originals series “Champaign Ill,” is represented by UTA and 3Arts Entertainment. “The President Show” is produced through his Clone Wolf production banner.

