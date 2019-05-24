Adam Levine Leaves ‘The Voice’ After 16 Seasons

After 16 seasons on “The Voice,” Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will not be returning to a coach’s chair when the NBC singing competition series begins its 17th edition in the fall.

Levine has been a coach on the show since its inception in 2011. He will be replaced next season by Gwen Stefani. “Voice” host Carson Daly announced the switch Friday morning on NBC News’ “Today.”

More to come