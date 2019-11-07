×
Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe to Join ‘NBA on TNT’ Tuesday Coverage

Stephen Curry LeBron James NBA Finals Game 1
CREDIT: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Dwayne Wade, Candace Parker and Shaquille O’Neal have a new teammate on TNT.

Adam Lefkoe, the Bleacher Report host, will expand his duties under a new deal with Turner Sports that will make him the studio host for the Tuesday night broadcast of “NBA on TNT,” the AT&T-owned operation announced.  Lefkoe will continue to anchor Bleacher Report content including “Ditch the Playbook with Lefkoe” and “The Lefkoe Show” podcast. Lefkoe has also been connected with Bleacher Report’s NFL coverage and other video content over the past six years. He will be involved with other Turner Sports events over the term of the new agreement.

The maneuver is the latest to meld content from Bleacher Report, the sports site that Turner acquired in 2012 for $175 million when it was part of Time Warner, with the broader company, says Tara August, senior vice president of talent relations and special projects for Turner Sports. “This puts a face that everyone has grown to know on the Bleacher Report side, and puts him in a really significant role in the studio on the Turner side,” she says.

“To now also become a part of the TNT family is a dream come true,” Lefkoe said in a statement. “I can’t wait to sit on that storied set alongside Shaq, Dwyane and Candace and capture the excitement of the NBA.”

He joined Bleacher Report in 2013. He had previously been a sports anchor for WHAS in Louisville, Kentucky.

