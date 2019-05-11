‘The Goldbergs’ Creator Exits Sony For Multi-Year Deal at ABC Studios

Adam F. Goldberg is leaving his longtime home at Sony Pictures Television.

The writer and executive producer behind ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” which has just been picked up for a seventh season, is moving to ABC Studios under a four-year overall deal. Goldberg’s deal with Sony is set to expire in June, at which time he will move to the Disney lot in Burbank.

In addition to his work on “The Goldbergs” this year, Goldberg also launched the spinoff “Schooled” with Mark Firek. That series performed well enough to earn it a renewal for a second season. Sony is the sole studio behind “The Goldbergs,” while “Schooled” is a co-production between Sony and ABC. ABC also recently ordered the multi-cam comedy “United We Fall” and the legal drama “For Life,” both of which are Sony and ABC co-productions.

Goldberg is the latest high-profile creator to sign a rich new deal as the arms race between the studios and streamers for top talent ramps up. Netflix has been shelling out big bucks to land big names, like Kenya Barris, who recently announced his first streaming series would the Barris- and Rashida Jones-led comedy “Black Excellence.” Mike Schur, Mindy Kaling, Brad Falchuk, and Nahnatchka Khan are just some of the others who have landed rich new deals within the past year.

Goldberg is repped by WME, Circle of Confusion, and Morris Yorn. The deal was in the works prior to the beginning of the dispute between the WGA and the ATA.

