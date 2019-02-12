×
Acorn TV Acquires ‘Miss Fisher’ Feature, Spinoff Series for North America  

CREDIT: Every Cloud Productions

Acorn TV has acquired exclusive North American rights to two new spinoff titles of hit Australian period series “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.” Feature film “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears” and spinoff series “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” will debut in North America on the AMC-owned streaming service later this year, with the feature also set to screen at selected theaters.

It marks the first time a film will be released theatrically in North America with the Acorn TV brand. Acorn is part of RLJ Entertainment, a privately owned subsidiary of AMC Networks, which has its own theatrical film brand, RLJE Films.

Acorn, which acquired the two “Fisher” titles from international distributor All3Media international, made the announcement at the Television Critics Association gathering Tuesday.

“The Babadook” actress Essie Davis, who starred in the original series as 1920s sleuth Phryne Fisher, returns to play the character in the film adaptation “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears.” The project was first announced in May 2018 and is currently in post-production. Set in the late 1920s, the film sees Miss Fisher on a Middle Eastern adventure in search of an ancient treasure. Series regulars Nathan Pahe, Miriam Margoyles, and Ashleigh Cummings also star.

Related

The spinoff series “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” will also debut on Acorn in North America in 2019. Set in the 1960s, “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” stars Geraldine Hakewill as the niece of Davis’ character. When the aunt she never knew goes missing in New Guinea, the reckless Peregrine Fisher (Hakewill) inherits a windfall and sets out to become a world-class private detective with the guidance of The Adventuresses’ Club, a group of exceptional women that her aunt belonged to. Joel Jackson and Catherine McClements co-star.

Both projects are produced by Every Cloud Productions with Every Cloud founders Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox serving as executive producers. Cox wrote “The Crypt of Tears,” which is directed by Tony Tilse.

“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” ran for three seasons between 2012-2015 and began streaming in North America on Acorn TV in 2013. The series was later picked up by Netflix.

Acorn, which specializes in streaming British and international television content, made its first move into international markets in Latin America in June last year. It has now expanded into more than 40 countries, 30 of which launched in December.

