Acorn TV and Ireland's RTE Team for Morbidly Comic Drama 'Dead Still'

CREDIT: Acorn TV

SVOD service Acorn TV and Irish pubcaster RTE are joining forces for “Dead Still,” about memorial photographer who investigates the murders of his recently deceased subjects in 1880s Ireland. Michael Smiley (“Luther”), Kerr Logan (“Game of Thrones”) will star alongside Eileen O’Higgins (“Mary Queen of Scots”) and Aidan O’Hare (“Jackie”) in the six-part series.

“Dead Still” will be an Acorn TV’s latest original and bow on the streamer in the U.S. and Australasia in 2020. It will share premiere rights with Rogers in Canada.

The series is an official Ireland-Canada co-production with Toronto-based Shaftesbury and Dublin-based Deadpan sharing production duties. Screen Ireland and Creative Europe backed development of the series. ZDF Enterprises has international rights. It will sell the series outside of Ireland and the territories in which Acorn has it, which include the U.K.

“Dead Still” is written by John Morton. It is being directed by Imogen Murphy (“Red Rock”) and Craig David Wallace (“Murdoch Mysteries”).

“John Morton has written a truly unique series and RTE is delighted to work with Deadpan Pictures again and our partners at Acorn, ZDF Enterprises, and Shaftesbury,” said Shane Murphy, the broadcaster’s head of drama and comedy. “We can’t wait to introduce this mysterious and intriguing drama to Irish audiences.”

Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises added: “With its fascinating setting, gallows humor, inventive storylines and stellar cast, ‘Dead Still’ will offer a fresh take on the genre and is sure to interest fans of international dramas.”

