×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Acorn, RTE Team Up on Irish-Produced Comedy ‘The South Westerlies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Acorn Media Enterprises

AMC’s Acorn Media Enterprises and Irish pubcaster RTE have teamed up on “The South Westerlies,” an Irish-produced original comedy featuring an ensemble cast led by Orla Brady (“Mistresses”). ZDF Enterprises and Norway’s TV2 are also on board the series, which has backing from Screen Ireland.

Dublin-based Deadpan Pictures is producing. It will bow on RTE in 2020. In the U.S. it will premiere on the Acorn TV streaming service, which recently surpassed the 1-million subscriber mark in North America.

Eileen Walsh (“Catastrophe”), Ger Ryan (“Rialto”), Sam Barrett, Lily Nichol (“Handymen”), Steve Wall (“Vikings”) and Patrick Bergin (“Patriot Games”) will also star in “The South Westerlies.”

Brady will play Kate, an environmental consultant for a Norwegian energy firm. Before landing a lucrative promotion, she has to go undercover among protesters and quash objections to a wind farm project near their small coastal town.

Filming is underway. The shoot will take place in multiple locations in Ireland and in Oslo, Norway. The six-parter was created by Catherine Maher, who wrote it alongside Hugh Travers, Hilary Reynolds and Michelle Duffy.

“It’s been great working together with Deadpan Pictures, Acorn, Screen Ireland and ZDF Enterprises to bring this new homegrown six-part drama from script to screen for our viewers on RTE One,” said Shane Murphy, RTE’s group head of drama and comedy.

“With an impressive ensemble cast led by Orla Brady, a picturesque setting and first-rate writing, ‘The South Westerlies’ will definitely interest Acorn TV’s subscribers and audiences worldwide,” added Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises.

Acorn Media Enterprises and its distributor, Acorn Media International, have the rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. and secondary rights in Ireland. ZDF Enterprises will distribute the series in the rest of the world.

More TV

  • Acorn, RTE Team Up on Comedy

    Acorn, RTE Team Up on Irish-Produced Comedy ‘The South Westerlies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    AMC’s Acorn Media Enterprises and Irish pubcaster RTE have teamed up on “The South Westerlies,” an Irish-produced original comedy featuring an ensemble cast led by Orla Brady (“Mistresses”). ZDF Enterprises and Norway’s TV2 are also on board the series, which has backing from Screen Ireland. Dublin-based Deadpan Pictures is producing. It will bow on RTE [...]

  • Wisting

    Banijay’s ‘Wisting,’ with Carrie-Anne Moss, Acquired by BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES —  “Wisting,” a high-end crime drama co-starring “The Matrix” and “Jessica Jones’” Carrie-Anne Moss, has been acquired by BBC Four in the U.K., Banijay Rights, the leading distribution arm of Banijay Group. announced on Friday, in the run-up to this year’s Mipcom TV trade fair. The sale, in the benchmark overseas sales territory for [...]

  • Charlie Rose Sexual Harassment

    Charlie Rose Wins Dismissal of Retaliation Claim in Harassment Suit

    A New York judge on Thursday dismissed a claim that Charlie Rose retaliated against three female employees who complained of sexual harassment. Judge Doris Ling-Cohan found that while Rose had allegedly disparaged the women — calling one a “f—ing idiot” and another a “f—ing kindergartner” — his comments did not amount to retaliation under the [...]

  • Nicolas Winding Refn

    Nicolas Winding Refn Sets 'Maniac Cop' Series With HBO, Canal Plus

    Nicolas Winding Refn is set to take on a series adaptation of the cult film franchise “Maniac Cop,” Variety has learned. The series will be the first production of Refn’s byNWR Originals, a part of his cultural site byNWR.com, and is created in partnership with HBO and Canal Plus. HBO will air the series in North [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Writers Guild Presses for Tougher Agency Rules: 'You Will Be Empowered'

    With no end in sight for its six-month standoff with agents, leaders of the Writers Guild of America are doubling down on the need to revamp the rules. In a message sent to members Thursday, the guild’s negotiating committee underlined its long-held assertion that Hollywood agents need to be more transparent if they are going [...]

  • Dolly Parton

    TV News Roundup: NBC Announces Dolly Parton Concert Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, NBC announces a concert special commemorating Dolly Parton’s 50th anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry, and Netflix reveals the premiere date of and first look at “Prank Encounters.” CASTING Fivel Stewart, Anthony Keyvan, Karin Konoval, Yaani King Mondschein, Sean Blakemore, Jennifer Spence, Megan Charpentier and Millicent Simmonds have been cast [...]

  • Mindy Kaling Jessica Kumai Scott

    Hulu's Jessica Kumai Scott Joins Mindy Kaling's Company as President (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jessica Kumai Scott, director of content development at Hulu, is exiting the streamer to become president of Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International, Variety has learned exclusively. Scott first joined Hulu in 2012, serving as one of the streamer’s first development executives. During her time there, she first worked alongside Kaling on three seasons of “The Mindy Project” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad