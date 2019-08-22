‘Access Hollywood’ Franchise Adds New Half-Hour Show

After a spate of recent layoffs and the departure of host Natalie Morales, “Access Hollywood” is extending its brand with a new half-hour series.

“All Access,” premiering Sept. 9, will take an in-depth look into the national headlines and look to uncover the real-life drama occurring in everyday places, exploring a blend of true crime and human interest stories.

The new show will be hosted by Mario Lopez, who joined “Access Hollywood” as a host last month, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and correspondent Sibley Scoles, and will air on six NBC-owned stations: New York (WNBC), Los Angeles (KNBC), Philadelphia (WCAU), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV), Miami (WTVJ) and Hartford (WVIT) at 7:30 p.m.

“Access Hollywood” will premiere its 24th season on the same date, broadcasting live to the East Coast. Meanwhile “Access Live,” which is going into its 10th season, will transition its show name to “Access Daily.” The one-hour syndicated entertainment news and lifestyle show will also be hosted by Lopez, Hoover and Evans.

“With the rapidly evolving entertainment news cycle, we strive to bring our viewers the most up-to-date headlines and going live will achieve that,” said Maureen FitzPatrick, senior executive producer of “Access Hollywood,” “All Access” and “Access Daily.” “We will be able to advance the stories in real time as news breaks.”