×

‘Access Hollywood’ Franchise Adds New Half-Hour Show

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
ACCESS HOLLYWOOD -- Season: 24 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sibley Scoles, Scott Evans, Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez -- (Photo by: Danny Ventrella/NBC)
CREDIT: Danny Ventrella/NBC

After a spate of recent layoffs and the departure of host Natalie Morales, “Access Hollywood” is extending its brand with a new half-hour series.

“All Access,” premiering Sept. 9, will take an in-depth look into the national headlines and look to uncover the real-life drama occurring in everyday places, exploring a blend of true crime and human interest stories.

The new show will be hosted by Mario Lopez, who joined “Access Hollywood” as a host last month, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and correspondent Sibley Scoles, and will air on six NBC-owned stations: New York (WNBC), Los Angeles (KNBC), Philadelphia (WCAU), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV), Miami (WTVJ) and Hartford (WVIT) at 7:30 p.m.

Access Hollywood” will premiere its 24th season on the same date, broadcasting live to the East Coast. Meanwhile “Access Live,” which is going into its 10th season, will transition its show name to “Access Daily.” The one-hour syndicated entertainment news and lifestyle show will also be hosted by Lopez, Hoover and Evans.

“With the rapidly evolving entertainment news cycle, we strive to bring our viewers the most up-to-date headlines and going live will achieve that,” said Maureen FitzPatrick, senior executive producer of “Access Hollywood,” “All Access” and “Access Daily.” “We will be able to advance the stories in real time as news breaks.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • The L Word

    'The L Word: Generation Q' Teaser Unites Original Cast, New Characters

    Showtime has released the first look at the next generation of “The L Word” and its new cast including Rosanny Zayas, Jacqueline Toboni, Sepideh Moafi, Arienne Mandi, and Micah Lee. Along with some of the original cast, including Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Katherine Moennig, the series sequel picks up where its creator Ilene Chaiken [...]

  • ACCESS HOLLYWOOD -- Season: 24 --

    'Access Hollywood' Franchise Adds New Half-Hour Show

    After a spate of recent layoffs and the departure of host Natalie Morales, “Access Hollywood” is extending its brand with a new half-hour series. “All Access,” premiering Sept. 9, will take an in-depth look into the national headlines and look to uncover the real-life drama occurring in everyday places, exploring a blend of true crime [...]

  • YouTube TV Adds Subscription Options for

    YouTube TV Adds Subscription Options for AMC Networks' Acorn TV, UMC

    Google’s YouTube TV now offers two more add-on channels to subscribers, under an expanded pact with AMC Networks: British TV service Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which features a selection of black TV and film titles. Acorn TV’s add-on channel is now available via YouTube TV for $6 per month and UMC is [...]

  • Haunting of Hill House

    'Haunting of Hill House' Writers Making Horror Series 'Red Rose' for BBC

    The BBC is teaming with Michael and Paul Clarkson, the twin brother writers behind the second season of Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” for a new horror thriller, the U.K. pubcaster announced Thursday at the Edinburgh TV Festival. “Red Rose” is being produced for the BBC’s U.K. youth-skewing online platform BBC Three. The [...]

  • Lance Reddick Angel Has Fallen

    Lance Reddick on His 'Angel Has Fallen' Role and Yale Acting Classmate Paul Giamatti

    Lance Reddick, known for tough-cop roles on such shows as “The Wire” and “Fringe” — and as a city councilman who used to be a tough cop in “Bosch” — will play the director of the Secret Service in “Angel Has Fallen,” the third installment of the “Olympus Has Fallen” series, coming to theaters Aug. 23. [...]

  • ‘Cowboy Bebop’: Elena Satine Joins Netflix

    ‘Cowboy Bebop’: Elena Satine Joins Netflix Live-Action Series

    The “Cowboy Bebop” live-action series at Netflix is adding another player to its cast. Elena Satine, whose previous TV credits include ABC’s “Revenge” and Starz’ “Magic City,” has joined previously announced cast members John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, and Alex Hassell. Satine’s will play Julia who is described as “a sultry beauty with a voice [...]

  • Mary J. Blige

    Mary J. Blige to Produce Drug Queenpin Drama in Development at USA Network

    Mary J. Blige is attached to executive produce a drama series in development at USA Network, Variety has learned. The project is titled “Philly Reign.” Inspired by the life of Thelma Wright. From suburban housewife to drug queenpin in under five years, the death of Wright’s husband left her two choices: let her family starve or [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad