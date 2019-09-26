×
'Absentia' Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon, Adds New Showrunner

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Courtesy Monte Carlo TV Festival

The Stana Katic series “Absentia” has been picked up for a third season at AmazonVariety has learned.

In addition, Geoff Bell and Josette Simon are joining the cast, while Will Pascoe (“Orphan Black,” “Shut Eye”) has been tapped as executive producer and showrunner.

Absentia” centers on FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic), and the new season opens three months after the dramatic events of season two with Emily nearing the end of her suspension from the FBI and working hard to be the best possible mother to her son. Everything is upended when one of Nick Durand’s (Patrick Heusinger) criminal cases hits too close to home and threatens the lives of the family Emily is desperately trying to hold together. It’s a dangerous journey that will take Emily far from Boston testing her like never before and forcing her to learn to trust again, to love again, and to finally realize her true place in the world.

Bell is set to play Colin Dawkins, a professional fixer for an international criminal organization who is polished, elegant and does everything with style and class, while Simon will portray Rowena Kincade, a former instructor at Quantico and career intelligence agent with MI5 and MI6.

As well as Katic, Heusinger returns for season three as Emily’s ex-husband and Special Agent Nick Durand. Other returning cast members include Neil Jackson, Matthew Le Nevez, Natasha Little, Paul Freeman and Patrick McAuley.

The series is executive produced by Katic, Pascoe, Julie Glucksman, and Kasia Adamik, who also serves as a director. Greg Zgliński also directs. The series was created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick.

