×

Abrams Artists Agency Offers to Stop Packaging Fees in Writers Guild Dispute

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley for Variety

Abrams Artists Agency has offered to accept Writers Guild of America’s key requirements in order to return to representing WGA members again, three months after the bitter dispute began.

According to an Abrams spokesperson, the agency will stop taking packaging fees and not to engage in affiliate production if it can represent WGA members. The offer is conditional, in that Abrams won’t sign the WGA Code of Conduct due to the code’s requirements about information sharing. The WGA has not yet responded.

The WGA directed its members on April 12 to fire their agents following the major agencies’ refusal to sign onto a new Code of Conduct, which bars the agencies from collecting packaging fees and from owning interests in production companies. Five days later, the WGA and eight members sued CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners, alleging the agencies have been acting illegally in collecting packaging fees.

Related

The union argues that the fees create an unlawful conflict of interest and it’s persuaded about 70 smaller agencies to sign the code. Verve, which has about 30 agents, agreed to the Code on May 16 and is by far the most prominent agency to sign on. Abrams has about 65 agents.

The WGA has been hit by a trio of suits by CAA, WME and UTA alleging that the guild is abusing its collective bargaining authority. The WGA has brushed off the suits and sent a cease-and-desist letter on June 28 to the Association of Talent Agents and the top eight agencies, accusing them of having engaged in “collusive actions that constitute unlawful restraints of trade” under the Sherman Act including collusion and price-fixing.

Negotiations with the Association of Talent Agents have been futile, collapsing twice — first on April 12 and again on June 7. WGA West president David Goodman announced on June 20 that the guild would only negotiate with WME, CAA, UTA, ICM Partners, Paradigm, Gersh, APA, Rothman Brecher and Kaplan Stahler. None of the agencies have done so, insisting that they will only bargain through the ATA.

Abrams is a member of the ATA. The ATA has not responded to a request for comment about the Abrams offer.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More TV

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Abrams Artists Agency Offers to Stop Packaging Fees in Writers Guild Dispute

    Abrams Artists Agency has offered to accept Writers Guild of America’s key requirements in order to return to representing WGA members again, three months after the bitter dispute began. According to an Abrams spokesperson, the agency will stop taking packaging fees and not to engage in affiliate production if it can represent WGA members. The offer is [...]

  • TBS Mondo Samantha Bee

    WarnerMedia Sees Demand for Digital Ads Spike in TV Upfront Market

    Demand for digital advertising drove the bulk of increases in WarnerMedia’s “upfront” sales efforts, according to a person familiar with the matter, suggesting Madison Avenue continues to turn to some of the industry’s most traditional providers for the newest forms of video marketing. The company, making outreach to advertisers for the first time since being [...]

  • Amazon Nets Starbucks-Produced ‘This is Football’

    Amazon Nets Starbucks-Produced ‘This Is Football’ Documentary Series

    Amazon has ordered a documentary series to go from Starbucks. “This is Football” will span the globe and tell six stories about the global power of soccer. Veteran producer and film exec Joe Roth, an owner of the Seattle Sounders team, will exec produce the series. It will go out in the U.S. and internationally [...]

  • Female tea pickers work at a

    China's Migu Commissions BBC Studios for Factual Series 'One Cup'

    “One Cup, A Thousand Stories,” a major factual series about the history and influence of tea, has been commissioned from BBC Studios, by Migu, the digital content subsidiary of China Mobile. The series is BBC Studios’ first fully-funded production commission in China. BBC Studios has previously worked with other Chinese broadcasters to co-produce titles including [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops "Four

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu drops the first trailer for Mindy Kaling’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and Netflix has released official art from the upcoming “Witcher” series.  FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released first look images from its upcoming “The Witcher” series, based on the video game of the same name. Below (from left to [...]

  • sandman netflix series

    'Sandman' TV Series Set at Netflix From Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, David S. Goyer

    A TV series based on the “The Sandman” comic books created by Neil Gaiman has officially been ordered to series at Netflix. Allan Heinberg will write and serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Gaiman and David S. Goyer also writing and executive producing. Gaiman, Heinberg and Goyer will co-write the first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad