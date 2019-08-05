×

ABC to Develop 'Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11' as Limited Series

Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11 Book Cover
ABC has acquired the rights to Mitchell Zuckoff’s book “Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11.”

The broadcaster will develop the book as a limited series with plans to air it in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The announcement was made Monday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Zuckoff’s “Fall and Rise” chronicles the stories of those who were lost, saved and forever altered by the most heinous acts of terrorism on American soil.

“I can’t imagine a more perfect home for this project,” said Zuckoff. “On 9/11, millions of people learned about the attacks by turning to ABC. I have complete faith that the network will enable us to bring new and enhanced life to the stories I was privileged to tell in ‘Fall and Rise.’”

The series will be produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment and executive produced by Erwin Stoff and Richard Abate of 3 Arts as well as Mitchell Zuckoff.

“When I first read Mitchell’s manuscript, I knew that it would be an honor to bring this remarkable work to television. This is the story of how America came together on that day, first in horror, then in grief, and finally in determination and hope,” said Erwin Stoff, executive producer. “We at 3 Arts couldn’t be more delighted to be working with our Lionsgate partners and the amazing team at ABC in bringing ‘Fall and Rise’ to the screen.”

Zuckoff is an award-winning investigative journalist and Pulitzer prize nominee, who was a member of the Boston Globe Spotlight Team. On 9/11, he led a team of reporters and wrote the lead news story for the Globe about the attacks. He is the author of seven previous books and serves as the Sumner M. Redstone Professor of Narrative Studies at Boston University.

