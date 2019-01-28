ABC Orders Pilot for Drama ‘The Baker and The Beauty’ Based on Israeli Series

ABC has ordered the American adaptation of “The Baker and the Beauty” to pilot.

Based on the Israeli romantic comedy series of the same name, the series tells the story of the unlikely romance between a blue-collar baker and an international superstar. Theirs is a relationship that not only upends their own lives, but the lives of their two very different families.

Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce, with David Frankel set to direct and executive produce. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Studios will also executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with Keshet.

Georgaris most recently worked on the screenplay for the hit film “The Meg.” His other feature credits include “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life,” “Paycheck,” the 2004 remake of the “The Manchurian Candidate,” and “Tristan + Isolde.” He also created the NBC military drama “The Brave.” Frankel, meanwhile, directed the pilot for the freshman hit NBC series “Manifest” and previously directed for shows like “Sex and the City” and “Entourage.”

The original version of the show launched in 2013, with the second season debuting in 2017. It stars Avraham Aviv Alush and Rotem Sela in the title roles. It was created by Assi Azar with Oded Ruskin directing.

Keshet, Georgaris, and Frankel are all repped by WME.