×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Renews Full Summer Game Show Slate, Including ‘Pyramid,’ ‘Match Game,’ ‘Family Feud’

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

The weather outside may be frightful, but ABC is already planning another summer of fun and games. The network announced Wednesday that its primetime gamers “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “To Tell the Truth” have all been renewed for another season, joining the previously announced second season pickup of “Holey Moley.”

All six shows are part of ABC’s “Summer Fun & Games” programming strategy. This past summer, ABC was No. 1 with adults 18-49 (tied with NBC, at a 1.0 rating and 5 share) — which marked the first time it had led the summer months since 1995. ABC said it was also No. 1 with adults 18-34, and claimed nine of the summer’s top 20 entertainment series in 18-49, led by “The Bachelorette.”

“Summer has become synonymous with ABC’s ‘Fun & Games’ brand,” said ABC Entertainment’s Rob Mills, senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late night. “To have these shows return is a testament to their strength, and the excitement and fun they bring each week. These are legit star-studded shows that celebrate everything we love about the spirit of competition. Thanks to them and ‘The Bachelorette,’ we dominated summer and are doubling down on next year.”

Pickups rep the sixth season of “Celebrity Family Feud,” the fifth seasons of “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “To Tell the Truth” and “Match Game,” and the sophomore frames for “Card Sharks” and “Press Your Luck.”

“Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “To Tell the Truth” are all produced by Fremantle, while “The $100,000 Pyramid” comes from SMAC Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television.

Michael Strahan hosts “The $100,000 Pyramid,” which is executive produced by Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino; “Card Sharks,” hosted by Joel McHale, is executive produced by Scott St. John and Jennifer Mullin; Steve Harvey hosts “Celebrity Family Feud,” exec produced by Mullin and Gaby Johnston; Alec Baldwin hosts “Match Game,” from executive producers St. John, Baldwin, Mullin and Mallory Schwartz; Elizabeth Banks hosts “Press Your Luck,” from EPs John Quinn, Mullin, Banks and Max Handelman; and Anthony Anderson hosts “To Tell the Truth,” from Alycia Rossiter, Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anderson.

More TV

  • ABC Renews Full Summer Game Show

    ABC Renews Full Summer Game Show Slate, Including 'Pyramid,' 'Match Game,' 'Family Feud'

    The weather outside may be frightful, but ABC is already planning another summer of fun and games. The network announced Wednesday that its primetime gamers “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “To Tell the Truth” have all been renewed for another season, joining the previously announced second [...]

  • David Cross

    'Genius: Aretha' at Nat Geo Casts David Cross (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Cross has joined the cast of the upcoming third season of “Genius” at Nat Geo, which will focus on music legend Aretha Franklin. Cross will star as music producer Jerry Wexler. Cynthia Erivo is set to play Franklin, with Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm Barrett, Patrice Covington, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Sanai [...]

  • Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe

    TV Ratings: Impeachment Hearings Day 3 Draws 12 Million Average Viewers

    Day 3 of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump drew big numbers yet again across the major broadcast and news networks. An average of around 12 million total viewers tuned in across the morning and afternoon sessions, with 11.4 million watching in the morning and roughly 13 million in the afternoon. Fox News drew [...]

  • Black Summer

    'Black Summer' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed the zombie thriller series “Black Summer” for a second season, Variety has learned. The second season will consist of eight episodes and will begin production next year in Alberta, Canada. Jamie King will return to star in the second season and will also serve as a producer. Cast members Justin Chu Cary and [...]

  • Anita Hill

    Anita Hill's Commission Launches Entertainment Industry Survey on Sexual Harassment

    The Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality, led by Anita Hill, has launched a survey of the entertainment industry. Hill accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during his Senate confirmation hearings in 1991. Since then, in addition to teaching law and policy at Brandeis University, Hill has been [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson to Host

    Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson to Host 'SNL' in December, Lizzo Set as Musical Guest

    Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson are set to host episodes of “Saturday Night Live” in December. Lopez, who will headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira and whose performance in the movie “Hustlers” is generating Oscar buzz, will host the Dec. 7 episode with DaBaby making his first appearance on the show as [...]

  • Pierluigi Gazzolo Juan Acosta

    Pierluigi Gazzolo to Head Viacom International Studios, OTT International

    Viacom International Media Networks has named Pierluigi Gazzolo president of OTT International and Viacom International Studios. Gazzolo, who will report to VIMN president and CEO David Lynn, was most recently president of VIMN Americas and executive vice president of Nickelodeon International. As the streaming landscape becomes increasingly competitive, the move marks an increased focus on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad