ABC Renews Full Summer Game Show Slate, Including ‘Pyramid,’ ‘Match Game,’ ‘Family Feud’

The weather outside may be frightful, but ABC is already planning another summer of fun and games. The network announced Wednesday that its primetime gamers “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “To Tell the Truth” have all been renewed for another season, joining the previously announced second season pickup of “Holey Moley.”

All six shows are part of ABC’s “Summer Fun & Games” programming strategy. This past summer, ABC was No. 1 with adults 18-49 (tied with NBC, at a 1.0 rating and 5 share) — which marked the first time it had led the summer months since 1995. ABC said it was also No. 1 with adults 18-34, and claimed nine of the summer’s top 20 entertainment series in 18-49, led by “The Bachelorette.”

“Summer has become synonymous with ABC’s ‘Fun & Games’ brand,” said ABC Entertainment’s Rob Mills, senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late night. “To have these shows return is a testament to their strength, and the excitement and fun they bring each week. These are legit star-studded shows that celebrate everything we love about the spirit of competition. Thanks to them and ‘The Bachelorette,’ we dominated summer and are doubling down on next year.”

Pickups rep the sixth season of “Celebrity Family Feud,” the fifth seasons of “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “To Tell the Truth” and “Match Game,” and the sophomore frames for “Card Sharks” and “Press Your Luck.”

“Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “To Tell the Truth” are all produced by Fremantle, while “The $100,000 Pyramid” comes from SMAC Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television.

Michael Strahan hosts “The $100,000 Pyramid,” which is executive produced by Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino; “Card Sharks,” hosted by Joel McHale, is executive produced by Scott St. John and Jennifer Mullin; Steve Harvey hosts “Celebrity Family Feud,” exec produced by Mullin and Gaby Johnston; Alec Baldwin hosts “Match Game,” from executive producers St. John, Baldwin, Mullin and Mallory Schwartz; Elizabeth Banks hosts “Press Your Luck,” from EPs John Quinn, Mullin, Banks and Max Handelman; and Anthony Anderson hosts “To Tell the Truth,” from Alycia Rossiter, Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anderson.