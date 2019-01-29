ABC orders Pilots for ‘Stumptown’ Adaptation, Bermuda Triangle Drama

ABC has given out two more drama pilot orders.

First up, the broadcaster has ordered a pilot for a drama based on the graphic novel “Stumptown” by Greg Rucka. It follows Dex Parios, a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, Oregon. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own.

Jason Richman will serve as writer and executive producer, with Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood also executive producing along with Ruben Fleischer and Dave Bernad via The District. ABC Studios will produce.

Next up, the network has ordered a pilot for “Triangle.” The project imagines a world where the Bermuda Triangle is not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean, but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history. When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

Jon Feldman will serve as writer and executive producer via his Random Hill banner along with Sonny Postiglione. Jen Gwartz of Random Hill will also executive produce. ABC Studios will produce.