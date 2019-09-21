ABC Studios Head of Alternative Fernando Hernandez Exits

ABC Studios’ head of alternative Fernando Hernandez has departed from his post at the Disney-owned television studio, a source familiar with the situation told Variety.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Hernandez’s exit follows an executive shuffling at the top in recent months that has included the departure of Amy Hartwick, ABC Studio’s head of comedy, as well as the departure of studio head Patrick Moran and business operations executive vice president Howard Davine. Disney Television Studios in July named Jonnie Davis as president of ABC Studios, with Disney TV Studios president Craig Hunegs wanting to infuse ABC Studios with fresh blood.