ABC, Stephen Curry Teaming Up on Mini-Golf Competition Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephen Curry is set to swap out his preferred basketball for an altogether smaller one.

The NBA star is teaming up with ABC to produce and star in “Holey Moley,” a mini-golf competition series which will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head on the course.

Curry will serve as executive producer and resident golf pro on the “Holey Moley” course. The on-camera talent will also include “Hangover” star Rob Riggle, who will bring color commentary, ABC and ESPN sportscaster Joe Tessitore, who will act as a play-by-play commentator, and fashion expert Jeanie Mai, who will be a sideline correspondent.

“Everyone has a favorite memory of playing miniature golf, whether it was as a child with your family, with a group of friends as a teenager, or on an awkward first date. Take that feeling, add high stakes competition and out-of-this-world challenges, and we have no doubt ‘Holey Moley’ will stand alongside other golf classics like ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance,’” said Rob Mills, SVP of Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night at ABC.

In each of the first season’s 10 episodes, 12 contestants will put their miniature golf skills to the test and try their luck on the “Holey Moley” course’s supersized holes. Every episode will consist of three rounds of golf, culminating with three finalists taking on the daunting “Mt. Holey Moley” finale in a three-way contest. Ultimately, one winner per episode will take home the $25,000 prize, along with “The Golden Putter” trophy and coveted “Holey Moley” plaid jacket. Uniquely themed holes will be featured every week, along with special celebrity guest appearances.

The show hails from Eureka Productions and Curry’s Unanimous Media outfit.

“Unanimous is incredibly excited to partner with ABC on ‘Holey Moley,’” said Jeron Smith, co-founder and CEO of Unanimous Media. “We aim to use entertainment as a vehicle to bring families together, and this show will surely bring laughter and enjoyment to households around the country. Miniature golf is a staple pastime and the show will be fun, intense and unpredictable. Our collective love of sports and family-centric entertainment made this a perfect project for our first television series.”

Curry co-founded Unanimous in 2018, with the aim of developing and producing TV, film and digital content with an emphasis on family, faith and sports.