ABC Renews ‘The Rookie’ And Four Comedies Including ‘Fresh Off the Boat’

CREDIT: ABC

ABC has renewed a flurry of shows, including Season 2 of cop drama “The Rookie” and four comedies. “Fresh Off the Boat” will receive a sixth season, “American Housewife” is getting a fourth, and both “Bless This Mess” and “Single Parents” are returning for Season 2, respectively.

The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion as the oldest rookie on the Los Angeles police force after starting over to pursue his dream of being a cop. Alexi Hawley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) was the lead studio on “The Rookie,” a co-production with ABC Studios.”

“The Rookie” averaged 4.17 million total live viewers during its season, as well as a 0.73 in the 18-49 demographic.

Set in the ’90s, “Fresh Off the Boat” centers on hip-hop loving teenager Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang) and his family, who have adjusted to Orlando and the suburban American lifestyle. Also starring is Randall Park as Eddie’s father, Louis, and Constance Wu as his mother, Jessica. Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen play Eddie’s brothers, and Lucille Soong stars as his grandmother.

The comedy is based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Huang. Nahnatchka Khan created the show and also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler, Matt Kuhn, and Laura McCreary also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. It’s averaged 3.0 million live viewers, and a 0.61 in the 18-49 demo.

American Housewife” follows Katie Otto (Katy Mixon), a housewife trying to raise her three kids and stand out among the seemingly perfect women in her wealthy town. Created and written by Sarah Dunn and co-executive produced with Aaron Kaplan, Kenny Schwartz, Rick Wiener, and Ruben Fleischer, “American Housewife” is a Kapital Entertainment-ABC Studios co-production.

The show scored solid ratings in the 18-49 demo, at 0.93, and averaged 4.19 million live viewers.

Bless This Mess” stars Lake Bell and Dax Shepard as a newlywed couple who ditch big city living for a simpler life in Nebraska. Bell and Elizabeth Meriweather co-created the series and act as executive producers, alongside Shepard, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O’Malley, and Katherine Pope. The show is a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios.

It averaged 3.65 million live viewers and a 0.71 in the 18-40 demo.

Fellow freshman comedy “Single Parents” features a group of parents struggling to raise their kids on their own and must rely on one another for support. Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, and Brad Garrett star as the titular single parents.

The series was created by Meriwether and JJ Philbin, who executive produce alongside Pope, O’Malley and Jason Winer. The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. It averaged 3.4 million viewers and held it down in the 18-49 demo, at 0.88.

ABC previously renewed family comedies “The Conners” and “Modern Family,” as well as dramas “A Million Little Things, “The Good Doctor” and “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” for its 2019-2020 lineup.

