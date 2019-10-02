ABC Gives Put Pilot Order to Plastic Surgery Drama From Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain

Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain have landed a put pilot order at ABC for the one-hour drama “Plastics,” Variety has learned.

The project follows three women who band together to start their own practice in the competitive and male-dominated world of plastic surgery. Having put it all on the line to get to this point, they rely on each other to survive the complicated, exhilarating, and sometimes heartbreaking world of plastic surgery, all the while trying to navigate their own complicated personal lives.

Craft and Fain will serve as writers and executive producers on the series, with McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh executive producing via their production company, Wonderland Sound & Vision. 20th Century Fox Television, where Wonderland is set up under an overall deal, will produce.

This is the second development project for Craft and Fain thus far this year. The pair is also currently developing an untitled amateur detective drama at CBS about four women who band together to solve crimes in their tranquil Florida community. The most recently co-created the ABC drama “The Fix” alongside Marcia Clark. They also co-created the 2007 ABC drama “Women’s Murder Club.” Their other credits include shows like “The 100,” “The Shield,” “Angel,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “666 Park Avenue.”

The put pilot order for “Plastics” comes as ABC Entertainment head Karey Burke has made it clear that she wants to bring women back to the broadcaster with female-centric programming and primetime soaps.

(Pictured: Elizabeth Craft, left; Sarah Fain, right)