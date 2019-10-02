×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Gives Put Pilot Order to Plastic Surgery Drama From Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain have landed a put pilot order at ABC for the one-hour drama “Plastics,” Variety has learned.

The project follows three women who band together to start their own practice in the competitive and male-dominated world of plastic surgery. Having put it all on the line to get to this point, they rely on each other to survive the complicated, exhilarating, and sometimes heartbreaking world of plastic surgery, all the while trying to navigate their own complicated personal lives.

Craft and Fain will serve as writers and executive producers on the series, with McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh executive producing via their production company, Wonderland Sound & Vision. 20th Century Fox Television, where Wonderland is set up under an overall deal, will produce.

This is the second development project for Craft and Fain thus far this year. The pair is also currently developing an untitled amateur detective drama at CBS about four women who band together to solve crimes in their tranquil Florida community. The most recently co-created the ABC drama “The Fix” alongside Marcia Clark. They also co-created the 2007 ABC drama “Women’s Murder Club.” Their other credits include shows like “The 100,” “The Shield,” “Angel,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “666 Park Avenue.”

The put pilot order for “Plastics” comes as ABC Entertainment head Karey Burke has made it clear that she wants to bring women back to the broadcaster with female-centric programming and primetime soaps.

(Pictured: Elizabeth Craft, left; Sarah Fain, right)

More TV

  • ABC Gives Put Pilot Order to

    ABC Gives Put Pilot Order to Plastic Surgery Drama From Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain

    Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain have landed a put pilot order at ABC for the one-hour drama “Plastics,” Variety has learned. The project follows three women who band together to start their own practice in the competitive and male-dominated world of plastic surgery. Having put it all on the line to get to this point, they [...]

  • Nancy Lesser HBO

    End of an Era: PR Chief Nancy Lesser to Leave HBO After 35 Years

    Nancy Lesser, HBO’s long-serving head of entertainment PR and talent relations, is leaving the TV powerhouse that she helped build as the steward of campaigns for “The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones,” “Angels in America” and many other indelible programs. For industryites, Lesser has become synonymous with HBO, given her wide-ranging role at the company. Lesser [...]

  • Iliza ShlesingerGarden of Laughs Comedy Benefit,

    Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show Ordered at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a sketch show from comedian Iliza Shlesinger, Variety has confirmed. The order is for six half-hour episodes, which will see the comedian delve into a secret world filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience, and “irreverent social commentary.” “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” hails from Avalon Television and will directed by Laura [...]

  • Lisa Cholodenko to Direct Lena Headey

    Lisa Cholodenko to Direct Lena Headey Showtime Pilot

    Lisa Cholodenko, known for her directorial work on the “Olive Kitteridge” miniseries at HBO and the 2010 feature “The Kids Are All Right,” has been tapped to helm a Showtime pilot. The project in question is “Rita,” an hour-long dramedy which is set to star “Game of Thrones” actress Lena Headey in the title role. Headey’s [...]

  • Randall Park Michael Golamco Hieu Ho

    Randall Park Forms Production Company, Signs First-Look Deal With 20th

    Randall Park, the star of “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Always Be My Maybe,” has formed a production company with longtime friends and creative partners Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho, with the aim of developing “comedy-forward stories from Asian American perspectives for all audiences,” according to the company. “Our immigrant parents came to America with [...]

  • HBO's 1980s Lakers Pilot Casts Gaby

    HBO's 1980s Lakers Pilot Casts Gaby Hoffmann, Hadley Robinson

    HBO’s pilot based on the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s continues to build out its cast. Variety has learned that Gaby Hoffmann has been cast as Claire Rothman, while Hadley Robinson has been cast as Jeanie Buss. Rothman is the general manager of the Forum — the first and only female manager of any major [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad