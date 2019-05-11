ABC Orders 50 Cent-Produced Legal Drama ‘For Life,’ Multi-Cam ‘United We Fall’ to Series

ABC has expanded its series pick ups for the 2019-2020 season with orders for a half-hour comedy, “United We Fall,” and an hour-long drama, “For Life.”

The latter hails from “Without A Trace” creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and is described as a serialized legal and family drama inspired by the life of Isaac Wright, Jr. about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.

The show will also seek to examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems. It stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Glenn Fleshler, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Boris McGiver.

Jackson will executive produce the series via his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc banner along with Isaac Wright Jr., Doug Robinson, and Alison Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions. Steinberg is the writer and executive producer on the project. The pilot was directed and executive produced by George Tillman Jr. “For Life” is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

“United We Fall” is a multi-cam sitcom which follows follows the trials and tribulations of Jo (Christina Vidal) and Bill (Will Sasso), parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family.

Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother (Jane Curtin) and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let them know where they’re going wrong.

The series also stars Emma Grace Helton.

Julius “Goldy” Sharpe wrote and executive produced the pilot, with Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn also on board as executive producers. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot, which was produced by Sony Pictures, Exhibit A Film and ABC Studios.

ABC’s other orders so far include an untitled Cobie Smulders-led series, based on the graphic novel series “Stumptown.”