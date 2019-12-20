ABC News Plans Special Reports on Jeffrey Epstein

ABC News will tackle the thorny subject of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein with two different specials, just weeks after internal video leaked of “20/20” anchor Amy Robach complaining she could not some of her own reporting about the controversial figure on the air.

ABC News has scheduled a two-hour broadcast special and eight-part podcast on Jeffrey Epstein and the women who survived his crimes and abuse. Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in a jail cell while under arrest under charges of sex trafficking earlier this year, traveled in elite circles and the scrutiny around his crimes has drawn attention to everyone from former President Bill Clinton to England’s Prince Andrew to former Microsoft chief Bill Gates. All have denied being involved with Epstein’s procurement of women.

“Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein” will air Thursday, January 9 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. eastern on ABC. A podcast, hosted by Mark Remillard, will debut the same day, with new episodes posting on subsequent Thursdays.

Robach had in 2015 interviewed one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, but the footage was never aired. ABC News said in November that “at the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story.” Robach’s complaint, captured on video, was revealed by Project Veritas, an activist organization that seeks to reveal mainstream media hypocrisy by recording behind-the-scenes moments. ABC News subsequently pressed CBS News to fire a young producer who it charged was known to have access to the Robach tape. That woman, Ashley Bianco, denied releasing the video to any outside parties.

A person familiar with the matter says Robach’s interview will not be included in the new special, as it was conducted prior to recent events involving Epstein. An interview between Giuffre and the BBC will be used in the special, this person says. Robach is not involved with the special.

The “Truth and Lies” special features material from a 2003 interview in which Epstein discusses his life; deposition tapes of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators; police interviews with the young girls; and their personal reactions today to seeing Epstein appear in court last summer.At least six Epstein victims appear on camera, the person familiar with the matter says. The report will also raise questions and uncover details about how Epstein made his money, and examine his relationships with many notable individuals. Two sisters will discuss how he manipulated them in one part of the report.

“Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein” is the ninth installment in ABC News’ “Truth and Lies” series of news specials. The documentary series debuted in 2017, and earlier installments focused on the Menendez brothers, Charles Manson, Watergate, Laci Peterson, Waco, Tonya Harding, Jonestown and Monica Lewinsk and Bill Clinton. ABC News is the producer of the special with David Sloan serving as senior executive producer, Terri Lichstein as executive producer and James Hill as senior producer.

The podcast is produced by the ABC News Investigative Unit and ABC Audio. Chris Vlasto is senior executive producer, and Cindy Galli is chief of investigative projects.