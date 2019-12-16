ABC News, Apple News Strike Election Coverage Content Alliance

ABC News and Apple News are teaming up to provide news coverage of the 2020 election.

Starting with the February 7 Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire, Apple News , will start to feature news videos and live-streaming coverage from ABC News during key moments in the 2020 race for the White House, along with polling data from ABC News’ FiveThirtyEight statistics-and-analysis site. ABC News. Apple News and WMUR are teaming up to present the debate ,the first to be held after the start of primary voting.

The companies said Monday that their alliance will continue through Super Tuesday, the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the general election debates, election night and the 2021 presidential inauguration.

The new pact gives ABC News a new distribution point for its news-gathering, particularly for its emerging efforts in live-streamed video, and brings a credible source under the Apple News content bundle. The deal with Apple News “will deliver our world-class political journalism to more people than ever before,” said James Goldston, president of ABC News, in a statement. “It will enable millions more people to have a deeper understanding of the key issues, candidates and events by providing straightforward information, insight and context during the entire 2020 cycle – reaching our audience anywhere and anytime they want breaking and in-depth news.”

“Access to quality news and trusted information is always important, and never more so than in an election year,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, n a prepared statement.

The two companies unveil their agreement on the cusp of what is expected to be one of the most volatile news cycles in recent years, owing to the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment efforts, a chaotic Trump White House and the ongoing movement toward the 2020 presidential election.