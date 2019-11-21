×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for ‘American Idol,’ New Legal Drama ‘For Life’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - America's votes are in and live shows begin, as the top 14 contestants perform and the top 10 finalists are revealed, as the search for America's next superstar continues on its new home on America's network, The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, APRIL 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). (ABC/Eric McCandless)MICHELLE SUSSETT, MARCIO DONALDSON, GARRETT JACOBS, DENNIS LORENZO, JONNY BRENNS, MARA JUSTINE, JURNEE, RYAN SEACREST, CATIE TURNER, MICHAEL J. WOODARD, CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON, GABBY BARRETT, ADA VOX, CADE FOEHNER, MADDIE POPPE
CREDIT: ABC

ABC announced its midseason premiere dates for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday.

The third season of ABC’s iteration of “American Idol” will launch on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., while the freshman legal drama “For Life” will debut Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. The latter series hails from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and follows a prisoner who becomes a lawyer while incarcerated. Premiere dates for fellow freshman scripted shows “United We Fall” and “The Baker & the Beauty” were not announced at this time.

“How to Get Away with Murder’s” final season will return on April 2, while “The Rookie” will return for its spring episodes on Feb. 23. “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” will air a two-hour crossover event on Jan. 23, followed by the return of “A Million Little Things.” “Station 19” will lead off in its new timeslot at 8 p.m. ET. As previously announced, “The Bachelor” returns Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. with a three-hour premiere. The multiple, consecutive night event “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.

Read the new premiere dates below. All times are in ET.

SUNDAY, JAN. 5
7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

MONDAY, JAN. 6
8:00-11:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (SEASON PREMIERE)

TUESDAY, JAN. 7
8:00-9:00 p.m. “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time”
9:00-9:30 p.m. “mixed-ish”
9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Emergence”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
9:00-9:31 p.m. “Modern Family”
9:31-10:00 pm. “Single Parents”
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Stumptown”

MONDAY, JAN. 13
10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”
8:30-9:00 p.m. “Schooled”

FRIDAY, JAN. 17
8:00-8:30 p.m. “American Housewife”
8:30-9:00 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat”

TUESDAY, JAN. 21
8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners”
8:30-9:00 p.m. “Bless this Mess”

THURSDAY, JAN. 23
”STATION 19” AND “GREY’S ANATOMY” TWO-HOUR CROSSOVER EVENT
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19” (NEW TIME)
9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (NEW TIME)
10:01-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (NEW TIME)

SUNDAY, FEB. 9
8:00-11:00 p.m. “The Oscars”

TUESDAY, FEB. 11
10:00-11:00 p.m. “For Life” (SERIES PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 16
8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (SEASON PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 23
10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Rookie

THURSDAY, APRIL 2
10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

More TV

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10

    ABC Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for 'American Idol,' New Legal Drama 'For Life'

    ABC announced its midseason premiere dates for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday. The third season of ABC’s iteration of “American Idol” will launch on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., while the freshman legal drama “For Life” will debut Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. The latter series hails from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and [...]

  • Former BBC, Channel 4 Exec to

    Former BBC, Channel 4 Exec to Run New MGM Unscripted Unit in the U.K.

    Dom Bird will head up a new unscripted division for MGM in the U.K. Bird is a former head of formats for Channel 4 and creative director at the BBC. The new unit at MGM will handle development of formats locally as well as working up original ideas on the ground. Bird and Mark Burnett, [...]

  • UNDONE Animated Series Amazon

    'Undone' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

    Amazon has renewed the adult animated series “Undone” for a second season. The news comes a couple months after season 1 dropped on the streamer, and Amazon Studios has also announced an overall deal with the show’s co-creator and executive producer Kate Purdy. “Undone” is a half-hour dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality [...]

  • Joe JonasWE Day California, Show, The

    Joe Jonas Travel Series Greenlit at Quibi

    Joe Jonas is going on an adventure. The singer, who is of course one third of the Jonas Brothers, is set to host and executive produce a travel series titled “Cup of Joe,” inspired by his Instagram account. “Cup of Joe” will follow Jonas as he travels around the world for the trio’s Happiness Begins [...]

  • Showtime Desus and Mero TV Summit

    ‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

    The Bodega Boys are coming back, baby! Showtime has renewed “Desus & Mero,” the network’s first-ever late-night talk show, for a second season of pop culture, sports, music and politics banter. Season 2 will premiere Monday, Feb. 3 and will continue to air every Monday and Thursday night at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The renewal announcement [...]

  • Courtney Kemp Agboh'Power' TV show final

    Christine Baranski, Karey Burke and Courtney Kemp Set for Brandon Tartikoff Awards

    Christine Baranski, “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp and ABC Entertainment chief Karey Burke are among the five recipients set for the 2020 Brandon Tartikoff Awards, to be handed out in January as part of the annual NATPE conference in Miami. Jeff Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia and president of CNN Worldwide, [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Leopard in

    TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Rebounds, Easily Wins Wednesday

    After sinking to a series low last week, “The Masked Singer” bounced back in the Wednesday night TV ratings. The Fox show jumped 15% among adults 18-49 from a 1.65 rating to a 1.9, and gained over 1 million total viewers from last time around to end up with 6.7 million. However, it remains to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad