ABC Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for ‘American Idol,’ New Legal Drama ‘For Life’

ABC announced its midseason premiere dates for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday.

The third season of ABC’s iteration of “American Idol” will launch on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., while the freshman legal drama “For Life” will debut Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. The latter series hails from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and follows a prisoner who becomes a lawyer while incarcerated. Premiere dates for fellow freshman scripted shows “United We Fall” and “The Baker & the Beauty” were not announced at this time.

“How to Get Away with Murder’s” final season will return on April 2, while “The Rookie” will return for its spring episodes on Feb. 23. “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” will air a two-hour crossover event on Jan. 23, followed by the return of “A Million Little Things.” “Station 19” will lead off in its new timeslot at 8 p.m. ET. As previously announced, “The Bachelor” returns Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. with a three-hour premiere. The multiple, consecutive night event “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.

Read the new premiere dates below. All times are in ET.

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

MONDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (SEASON PREMIERE)

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “mixed-ish”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Emergence”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

9:00-9:31 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:31-10:00 pm. “Single Parents”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Stumptown”

MONDAY, JAN. 13

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Schooled”

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

8:00-8:30 p.m. “American Housewife”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat”

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Bless this Mess”

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

”STATION 19” AND “GREY’S ANATOMY” TWO-HOUR CROSSOVER EVENT

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19” (NEW TIME)

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (NEW TIME)

10:01-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (NEW TIME)

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The Oscars”

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. “For Life” (SERIES PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (SEASON PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”