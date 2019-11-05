ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ to Tackle ‘Good Times,’ ‘All in the Family’

The second installment of the ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” has a premiere date as well as the lineup of shows it will feature.

The new special will air on Dec. 18 and will recreate episodes of the classic sitcoms “All in the Family” and “Good Times.” “All in the Family” was featured during the first special earlier this year, which also included an episode of “The Jeffersons.” Castings for the December special will be announced at a later date. “All in the Family” was created by Norman Lear and executive produced by Bud Yorkin, while “Good Times” was created by Mike Evans and Eric Monte and developed by Lear.

In addition, Kerry Washington, who portrayed Helen Willis of “The Jeffersons” in the original special in the spring, will join the creative team as an executive producer. The other executive producers are Jimmy Kimmel, Lear, Justin Theroux, Brent Miller, and Will Ferrell.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ special on ABC,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time. From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories – and now with ‘Good Times’ as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can’t-miss television event.”

The first special took in a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers in the Live+35 ratings and also won the Emmy for best live variety special. It starred Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as Archie and Edith Bunker and Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as George and Louise Jefferson, with many other major stars playing classic sitcom characters.

ABC announced back in August that they had ordered two more of the specials, with the first set to air this winter and the second in the spring.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’” will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television.