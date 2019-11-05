×

ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ to Tackle ‘Good Times,’ ‘All in the Family’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: NORMAN LEAR'S 'ALL IN THE FAMILY' AND 'THE JEFFERSONS' - ABC's late-night host Jimmy Kimmel presents a live, 90-minute prime-time event in tribute to classic television sitcoms. "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" teams Kimmel with television icon Norman Lear and executive producers Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Justin Theroux. This special, airing live WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 (8:00-9:33 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, will take viewers down memory lane, recreating an original episode from each of the Emmy(r) Award-winning series "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons." This legendary night of television will be hosted by Lear and Kimmel, and directed by 10-time Emmy winner James Burrows. (ABC/Eric McCandless)IKE BARINHOLTZ, WOODY HARRELSON
CREDIT: ABC

The second installment of the ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” has a premiere date as well as the lineup of shows it will feature.

The new special will air on Dec. 18 and will recreate episodes of the classic sitcoms “All in the Family” and “Good Times.” “All in the Family” was featured during the first special earlier this year, which also included an episode of “The Jeffersons.” Castings for the December special will be announced at a later date. “All in the Family” was created by Norman Lear and executive produced by Bud Yorkin, while “Good Times” was created by Mike Evans and Eric Monte and developed by Lear.

In addition, Kerry Washington, who portrayed Helen Willis of “The Jeffersons” in the original special in the spring, will join the creative team as an executive producer. The other executive producers are Jimmy Kimmel, Lear, Justin Theroux, Brent Miller, and Will Ferrell.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ special on ABC,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time. From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories – and now with ‘Good Times’ as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can’t-miss television event.”

The first special took in a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers in the Live+35 ratings and also won the Emmy for best live variety special. It starred Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as Archie and Edith Bunker and Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as George and Louise Jefferson, with many other major stars playing classic sitcom characters.

ABC announced back in August that they had ordered two more of the specials, with the first set to air this winter and the second in the spring.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’” will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television.

More TV

  • His Dark Materials HBO

    TV Ratings: 'His Dark Materials' Premieres to 700,000 Viewers for HBO

    HBO will be relieved to see that “His Dark Materials” doesn’t appear to be all dust and no substance. The fantasy show premiered on Monday night to 700,000 total viewers across all of premium cabler’s platforms. Sure it’s not a Iorek Byrnison-sized debut, but it’s not too shabby considering that “Chernobyl” (which turned into one of [...]

  • Apple TV Shows

    Apple TV Plus Series Launch to Tepid Demand, Data Suggests

    Apple TV Plus may need to be patient with its first original series. Analysis of the U.S. market indicates that Apple’s shows generated fairly modest levels of demand immediately post-release (see charts below). That’s according to exclusive data from Parrot Analytics, which examined the 24-hour period following the Apple TV Plus launch last Friday, and [...]

  • SUPERSTORE -- "Forced Hire" Episode 503

    'Superstore' Season 5 Scores Four More Episodes at NBC

    “Superstore” fans will be doing a little dance in the aisles. NBC has ordered four more episodes of the hit comedy, lengthening its fifth season to a full 22 episodes. So far in season 5, “Superstore” is averaging a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.9 million total viewers after seven days of delayed viewing. [...]

  • David Wain AD Miles

    David Wain, A.D. Miles Set Daily Sitcom Pilot at WarnerMedia

    Frequent collaborators David Wain and A.D. Miles are teaming up to develop a daily sitcom for WarnerMedia, Variety has learned. The project, titled “Today’s Special,” has been given a pilot order plus a four episode commitment, given that the show will be shot and aired daily should it go to series. It takes place in [...]

  • Little Mermaid Live

    'The Little Mermaid Live' Team Talks More Musical Numbers, Aerial Work and Understudies

    The live television musical is a genre that has seen great evolution over the years. Some productions have employed inside/outside settings, while others have incorporated 360-degree oners, and many have created immersive experiences where the audience is part of the production. For ABC’s first foray into this special area of artistry, it is upping the [...]

  • Cara Delevingne

    Cara Delevingne to Host Practical Joke Show for Quibi

    Cara Delevingne is the latest name to join the Quibi content push. The “Suicide Squad” and “Carnival Row” actor is set to host and executive produce a practical joke-based show for the fledgling short-form content platform. In each episode of the show, Delevingne and a group of female accomplices will “wreak havoc,” executing a new [...]

  • Amazon Prime Video Mexico - Narcos-v-Zombies

    Amazon Prime Video Acquires 'Narcos vs Zombies' Series Set in Mexico

    An army of the undead along the U.S.-Mexico border will collide with drug lords and the American military in “Narcos vs Zombies,” a Mexican TV production coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Amazon announced “Narcos vs Zombies,” an eight-episode series that blends sci-fi, horror and action genres, will be available exclusively next year on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad