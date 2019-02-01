×
ABC Orders Drama Pilot ‘Heart of Life’ Based on John Mayer Song

John MayerJohn Mayer in concert at Material Good, New York, USA - 04 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/WWD/REX/Shutterst

ABC has ordered a one-hour drama pilot based on the John Mayer song “Heart of Life.”

The show follows two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they’re related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they’ll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past, and learn the joys of reuniting with long-lost family.

Ben Queen will serve as writer and executive producer. Mayer will also serve as executive producer along with Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, and Paul Weitz. 20th Century Fox Television will produce in association with ABC Studios.

This marks Mayer’s first outing as a TV producer. The celebrated musician has appeared in a limited number of acting roles and hosted the Instagram talk show “Live, Laugh, LIVE!” He is repped by WME and Azoff MSG Entertainment.

Queen previously created the NBC comedy “Powerless” and “A to Z,” as well as the Fox drama “Drive.” On the film side, he worked on the screenplays for both “Cars 2” and “Cars 3.” He is repped by  WME and Chad Snopek Management.

