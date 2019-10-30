ABC Head of Communications Jori Arancio Exits After 21 Years at Disney

Jori Arancio, ABC’s senior vice president of communications for the last three years, is exiting the company after spending the last 21 years at Walt Disney.

“Jori is a sharp and formidable executive who has overseen some fantastic PR campaigns during her extensive career at the company,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke in a statement. “She’s also done a great job building a talented team; and while we’re sorry she has made the decision to move on, we remain grateful for her contributions to ABC.”

Stepping into her current role in Oct. 2016, Arancio was responsible for all strategic corporate communication, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations for ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios. Campaigns she has developed include “The Bachelor” franchise, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Conners,” and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” among other series. Arancio has also helped launch “Roseanne” and “The Good Doctor” and relaunch “American Idol.”

“It has been my joy and privilege to call The Walt Disney Company home for over 20 years,” said Arancio, who first joined the company in 1998 as a manager of communications at Disney Channel. “I have had the great fortune to work alongside the most inspiring, creative, dedicated and passionate communications teams, leaders and talent. I have also had the extraordinary opportunity to help launch groundbreaking series and important initiatives. Having worked with Karey at Freeform, it was important to me to work with her during her first year as president of ABC Entertainment. Her vision is taking shape and ABC had a successful fall launch. It’s now time for me to explore new opportunities. I will always be grateful for my colleagues and experiences at ABC and Disney and wish the teams great success.”

Before heading up communication at ABC, Arancio served as VP of communications at cabler Freeform from 2011 to 2016, and was part of the team that transformed the younger skewing network’s brand from ABC Family to Freeform in early 2016. For about six years prior to her time at Freeform, she served as VP of communications at ABC Daytime and SOAPnet.