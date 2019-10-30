×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Head of Communications Jori Arancio Exits After 21 Years at Disney

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jori Arancio
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jori Arancio/ABc

Jori Arancio, ABC’s senior vice president of communications for the last three years, is exiting the company after spending the last 21 years at Walt Disney.

“Jori is a sharp and formidable executive who has overseen some fantastic PR campaigns during her extensive career at the company,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke in a statement. “She’s also done a great job building a talented team; and while we’re sorry she has made the decision to move on, we remain grateful for her contributions to ABC.”

Stepping into her current role in Oct. 2016, Arancio was responsible for all strategic corporate communication, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations for ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios. Campaigns she has developed include “The Bachelor” franchise, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Conners,” and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” among other series. Arancio has also helped launch “Roseanne” and “The Good Doctor” and relaunch “American Idol.”

“It has been my joy and privilege to call The Walt Disney Company home for over 20 years,” said Arancio, who first joined the company in 1998 as a manager of communications at Disney Channel. “I have had the great fortune to work alongside the most inspiring, creative, dedicated and passionate communications teams, leaders and talent. I have also had the extraordinary opportunity to help launch groundbreaking series and important initiatives. Having worked with Karey at Freeform, it was important to me to work with her during her first year as president of ABC Entertainment. Her vision is taking shape and ABC had a successful fall launch. It’s now time for me to explore new opportunities. I will always be grateful for my colleagues and experiences at ABC and Disney and wish the teams great success.”

Before heading up communication at ABC, Arancio served as VP of communications at cabler Freeform from 2011 to 2016, and was part of the team that transformed the younger skewing network’s brand from ABC Family to Freeform in early 2016. For about six years prior to her time at Freeform, she served as VP of communications at ABC Daytime and SOAPnet.

More TV

  • Kyler Pettis - Outstanding Younger Actor

    Daytime Emmys Combine Young Performer Categories, Clarify Gender Identity Rules

    The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is moving ahead with a plan to eliminate two of its gender-specific acting categories. As first reported by Variety in August, the organization has been looking into merging combing its outstanding younger actor and actress categories into one. The TV Academy is expected to formally announce the [...]

  • Jori Arancio

    ABC Head of Communications Jori Arancio Exits After 21 Years at Disney

    Jori Arancio, ABC’s senior vice president of communications for the last three years, is exiting the company after spending the last 21 years at Walt Disney. “Jori is a sharp and formidable executive who has overseen some fantastic PR campaigns during her extensive career at the company,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke in a [...]

  • Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment

    CNN Staffers Shocked WarnerMedia Hired Morgan Freeman After Sexual Harassment Allegations

    In May 2018, CNN reporters An Phung and Chloe Melas published an investigative story about Morgan Freeman that detailed allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior leveled by eight women.  So when Freeman’s voice was heard narrating the opening video at Tuesday’s WarnerMedia  presentation to investors, it was a surprise — and a slap in the [...]

  • Will Arnett to Host ‘Lego Masters’

    Will Arnett to Host ‘Lego Masters’ Competition Series on Fox

    Will Arnett is adding another chunky block to his box of Lego. The actor, who voices Batman in the “Lego Movie” franchise, has signed on to host and executive produce the “Lego Masters” competition series at Fox. Premiering on Feb. 5, 2020, “Lego Masters” features pairs of Lego enthusiasts facing off in brick-building challenges. Throughout [...]

  • dga directors guild logo

    Directors Guild Reaches Deal on TV Networks' Staff Contract

    The Directors Guild of America has reached a tentative new three-year agreement for staffers at ABC, CBS and NBC and sent the pact to members for ratification. The contract covers staff and freelance members employed in news, sports and operations at the companies’ television networks and many of their owned local television stations. The DGA [...]

  • Adam McKay photogrpahed at the PMC

    Adam McKay Sets Jeffrey Epstein Limited Series at HBO Under New First-Look Deal

    Adam McKay is developing a limited series about Jeffrey Epstein at HBO, Variety has learned. The untitled series is based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown’s upcoming book about Epstein. Brown’s reporting was a driving force behind the multimillionaire financier’s arrest this past July on sex trafficking charges. McKay will executive produce along [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad