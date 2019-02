Alanna Ubach has joined the cast of the untitled single-camera comedy pilot at ABC that hails from Hannah Simone, Variety has learned.

Simone will star in, write, and executive produce the project, which is inspired by Simone’s family. In the project, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path. This new chapter will either make them crazy close or just crazy.

Ubach will portray Susan, the family’s closest friend, filled with confidence and booze, always over-the-top. Susan can be counted on to say exactly the wrong thing at all times. Ubach joins previously announced cast members Simone and Jane Leeves.

Ubach recently lent her voice to the hit Disney-Pixar film “Coco.” She is also set to play Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in Jay Roach’s upcoming untitled feature about the women who battled against network boss Roger Ailes. She previously worked with Roach in “Meet the Fockers.” She also has a recurring role in the upcoming HBO series “Euphoria.” She is also set as a series regular in the Hulu animated comedy “Crossing Swords.” Ubach’s other TV roles include “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” “Dietland,” and “Snowfall.” She is also known for her role in the “Legally Blonde” film franchise.

She is repped by Gersh and Margrit Polak Management.

Along with Simone, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson will also write and executive produce the pilot. ABC Studios will produce. Fusfeld and Cuthbertson are currently under an overall deal at the studio.