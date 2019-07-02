ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Modern Family’ Final Season

ABC has announced its fall premiere dates, including the final season premiere of “Modern Family.”

The family sitcom’s eleventh and final season will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 25 in its usual 9 p.m. slot. Later that night, the Cobie Smulders-led drama “Stumptown” will have its series premiere at 10 p.m. Smulders plays Dex Parios, a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon.

Only two other scripted shows are joining ABC’s fall lineup and both will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 24. “Black-ish” prequel series “Mixed-ish” will air at 9 p.m., while “Emergence” premieres at 10 p.m. on the same night. The former sees Rainbow Johnson recount her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves, while the latter is described as a character-driven genre thriller about a police chief (Allison Tolman) who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened.

Another date to look out for is Sunday, Oct. 6 when the revival of “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” hosted by Tiffany Haddish, will premiere at 8 p.m.

Check out ABC’s full fall lineup below.

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Bless This Mess”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “mixed-ish” (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Emergence” (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Schooled”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Single Parents”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Stumptown” (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00-8:30 p.m. “American Housewife”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “20/20”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (Series Premiere)