ABC Fall 2019-2020 Trailers: Dramas ‘Emergence’ and ‘Stumptown,’ Comedy ‘Mixed-ish’ (Watch)

ABC has released trailers for the three new shows joining its fall 2019-2020 lineup.

New drama “Stumptown,” which stars Cobie Smulders, will air on Wednesday nights, while “Emergence,” which the network brought over from NBC, joins new “Black-ish” spinoff “Mixed-ish” (pictured above) on Tuesdays.

ABC has notably picked up the fewest new series of the big four this year, and has more than halved its fall influx of shows from seven down to three. ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said the decrease reflects the network’s new focus on “stability” and “launching shows in a way our audience will know we are committed to them.”

Watch the trailers and read the official series descriptions for the new shows below.

“Mixed-ish” – Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET

In “mixed-ish,” Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow’s parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

“Emergence” – Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET

A character-driven genre thriller, “Emergence” is about a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

“Stumptown” – Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET

Based on the “Stumptown” graphic novel series, “Stumptown” follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.