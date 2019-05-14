×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Fall 2019-2020 Trailers: Dramas ‘Emergence’ and ‘Stumptown,’ Comedy ‘Mixed-ish’ (Watch)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
MIXED-ISH - In "mixed-ish," Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow's parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they're perceived as neither black nor white. This family's experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one's own identity when the rest of the world can't decide where you belong. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)MYKAL-MICHELLE HARRIS, ARICA HIMMEL, ETHAN WILLIAM CHILDRESS
CREDIT: ABC

ABC has released trailers for the three new shows joining its fall 2019-2020 lineup.

New drama “Stumptown,” which stars Cobie Smulders, will air on Wednesday nights, while “Emergence,” which the network brought over from NBC, joins new “Black-ish” spinoff “Mixed-ish” (pictured above) on Tuesdays.

ABC has notably picked up the fewest new series of the big four this year, and has more than halved its fall influx of shows from seven down to three. ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said the decrease reflects the network’s new focus on “stability” and “launching shows in a way our audience will know we are committed to them.”

Watch the trailers and read the official series descriptions for the new shows below.

“Mixed-ish” – Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET

In “mixed-ish,” Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow’s parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

Emergence” – Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET

Related

A character-driven genre thriller, “Emergence” is about a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

“Stumptown” – Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET

Based on the “Stumptown” graphic novel series, “Stumptown” follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • 'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition for

    'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition for Final Season Do-Over Snowballs

    UPDATED: A petition by an angry fan demanding that HBO remake the final season of “Game of Thrones” has now been signed by more than 350,000 people. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are the target of the petition, which asserts that the pair, who have shepherded the HBO hit from the beginning, “have proven [...]

  • Batwoman -- “Pilot” -- Image Number:

    CW 2019-2020 Primetime Schedule: 'Batwoman' Teams With 'Supergirl' on Sunday

    The CW is sending its buzzed-about “Batwoman” to Sunday in the fall to pair with “Supergirl,” while the new spin on “Nancy Drew” slides behind the buzzy “Riverdale” on Wednesday. CW is adding just two new shows in the fall, a nod to the underlying strength of its schedule. CW president Mark Pedowitz emphasized as [...]

  • HBO Europe Releases Trailer for Lukas

    HBO Europe Releases First Look Trailer for Lukas Moodysson TV Comedy 'Gosta'

    HBO Europe has released the first-look teaser trailer for Lukas Moodysson’s upcoming TV comedy series “Gosta.” The highly-anticipated show marks the acclaimed Swedish filmmaker’s first foray into television and was HBO’s first commissioned drama series out of Scandinavia. The eponymous Gosta (Vilhelm Blomgren) is a 28-year old child psychologist who gets his first job in [...]

  • Cineflix Sells ITV, Netflix Drama 'Marcella'

    Cineflix Rights Sells ITV, Netflix Crime Drama 'Marcella' to Polar+ in France

    ITV, Netflix crime drama “Marcella” has been acquired by Polar+ for France. Cineflix Rights, which handles global rights to the Anna Friel show, announced the French deal with Polar+, which is part of the Canal+ group. Polar+ took rights to the eight-part first season of the award-winning show which is currently in production on its [...]

  • Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the

    'Riverdale' Boss on Season 3 Finale Time Jump and Gargoyle King Reveal

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night,” the third season finale of “Riverdale.” The Gargoyle King was finally unmasked on “Riverdale’s” third season finale, but like everything within that show, things were not as simple as they first appeared to be. While it was Chic (Hart Denton) [...]

  • COBHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Fran

    Fulwell 73 Kicks Off Documentary Series on Chelsea Women's Soccer Team

    British production company Fulwell 73 is set to produce documentary series “Flying High,” following a season in the lives of the Chelsea soccer club’s women’s team. The fly-on-the-wall series will follow the team through the 2019-20 season and look at the rapid rise in interest in the women’s game. The eight-part series will go behind [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad