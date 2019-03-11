ABC Entertainment Names Erin Wehrenberg Senior VP of Network Comedy

Warner Bros. Television’s Erin Wehrenberg has been tapped to lead the ABC Entertainment comedy series development team and oversee its daily operations as senior vice president of network comedy.

“We are so incredibly fortunate to have Erin join us as the creative force leading our comedy development team,” said ABC Entertainment head Karey Burke said in a statement. “Erin’s relationships, depth of experience, and taste will no doubt guide us to the next generation of hit ABC comedies, as she has a strategic eye for what connects us through laughter. I have wanted to work with her again since our NBC days, and I’m so happy she chose to join the talented team here at ABC.”

In her new role, Wehrenberg will creatively supervise production of new ABC comedy series. Most recently, she served as senior VP and head of comedy development, a position she has held since 2009. During her tenure at Warner Bros. Television, Wehrenberg oversaw development of ABC’s “Splitting Up Together” and “Suburgatory,” in addition to other series such as “Trial & Error,” “Two Broke Girls,” the “Murphy Brown” reboot, “Shrill, and “AJ and the Queen.”

Wehrenberg begins at ABC on March 25. Prior to her time at Warner Bros., she was head of comedy development and current programming at Universal Media Studios, and started her career at NBC.