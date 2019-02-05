ABC Orders Comedy Pilots Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Katey Sagal

ABC has ordered two more comedy pilots.

The first is an untitled multi-cam with Leslie Odom Jr. set to star and executive produce. Inspired by real life progressive pastors Touré Roberts & Sarah Jakes-Roberts, the show revolves around Omari (Odom Jr.) and Hope, who together run a modern ministry and share an even more eclectic and chaotic home life with a combined four children.

Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone will executive produce under Washington’s Simpson Street production banner. Roberts and Jakes-Roberts will co-executive produce. ABC Studios will produce.

Odom Jr. received widespread acclaim for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit “Hamilton,” which earned him a Tony Award. Since then, he has appeared in films like Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”

He is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

The second pilot is a multi-cam hybrid titled “Nana” starring Katey Sagal. After the death of his wife, an obsessive, overprotective dad is forced to invite his brash and bawdy mother-in-law (Katey Sagal) into his home to help raise the two granddaughters she barely knows.

Related Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell ABC Orders Drama Pilot 'Heart of Life' Based on John Mayer Song

Sagal will co-executive produce in addition to starring. Lon Zimmet is the writer and executive producer. Ted Melfi and Kimberly Quinn of Goldenlight Films will also executive produce along with Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, and Laura Lancaster of Alcon Entertainment. 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios will produce.

Sagal is a multi-cam veteran. She received four Golden Globe nominations for her role as Peg Bundy on Fox’s “Married With Children,” before winning the Globe for best actress in a drama series for her performance as Gemma Teller Morrow on “Sons of Anarchy.” She also recently starred on the CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts.” Her other credits also include “Futurama,” “Eli Stone,” “Boston Legal,” “8 Simple Rules,” “Imagine That,” “Tucker” and “Mary.”

She is repped by WME and B&B Management.

This is also the second pilot Zimmet has set up at the broadcast networks this year. Previously, the “LA to Vegas” creator set the multi-cam “Geniuses” at Fox.