ABC Orders Cobie Smulders-Led 'Stumptown' Adaptation to Series

ABC has ordered the drama based on the graphic novel series “Stumptown” to series, marking the network’s first series pick up for the 2019-2020 season.

The now untitled project, formerly known as “Stumptown,” follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), described as a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great P.I., but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

The series also stars Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy as Det. Miles Hoffman.

Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood, respectively the author and illustrators of the graphic novel series, will executive produce with Jason Richman serving as writer and executive producer. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad of The District will also executive produce. James Griffith directed the pilot. ABC Studios will produce.

Among the other dramas said to be looking good for a series pick up at ABC are new iterations of classic shows “New York Undercover” and “NYPD Blue,” as well as “The Hypnotist’s Love Story” starring Heather Graham and based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name.

