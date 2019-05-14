ABC 2019-2020 Primetime Schedule and New Series

ABC has announced its schedule for the fall, with only two new dramas and one new comedy joining the lineup. The network picked up the fewest new shows of any of the big four.

Here’s the schedule and descriptions of the new scripted series:

ABC FALL 2019-20 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8:00 PM — “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 PM — “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY

8:00 PM — “The Conners”

8:30 PM — “Bless This Mess”

9:00 PM — “MIXED-ish”

9:30 PM — “black-ish”

10:00 PM — “EMERGENCE” (pictured above)

WEDNESDAY

8:00 PM — “The Goldbergs”

8:30 PM — “Schooled”

9:00 PM — “Modern Family”

9:30 PM — “Single Parents”

10:00 PM — “STUMPTOWN”

THURSDAY

8:00 PM — “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00 PM — “A Million Little Things”

10:00 PM — “How to Get Away with Murder”



FRIDAY

8:00 PM — “American Housewife”

8:30 PM — “Fresh Off the Boat”

9:00 PM — “20/20”

SATURDAY

8:00 PM — “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY

7:00 PM — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 PM — “Kids Say the Darndest Things”

9:00 PM — “Shark Tank”

10:00 PM — “The Rookie”

NEW FALL DRAMA SERIES

“STUMPTOWN”

Based on the “Stumptown” graphic novel series, “Stumptown” follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

Cast: Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

“EMERGENCE”

A character-driven genre thriller, “Emergence” is about a police chief (Allison Tolman) who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

Cast: Allison Tolman as Jo, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny, Ashley Aufderheide as Bree, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris, Zabryna Guevara as Abby with Donald Faison as Alex and Clancy Brown as Ed.

NEW FALL COMEDY SERIES

“MIXED-ISH”

In this “black-ish” prequel series, Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow’s parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

Cast: Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Gary Cole as Harrison Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Ethan Childress as Johan Johnson.

NEW MIDSEASON DRAMA SERIES

“THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY”

Based on a hit Israeli show, the series centers around Daniel Garcia who works in the family bakery and does everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton, an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?

Cast: Victor Rasuk as Daniel, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.

“FOR LIFE”

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., “For Life” is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

Cast: Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron, Indira Varma as Safiya, Joy Bryant as Marie, Glenn Fleshler as Frank, Dorian Missick as Jamal, Tyla Harris as Jasmine with Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya and Boris McGiver as DA Maskins.

NEW MIDSEASON COMEDY SERIES

“UNITED WE FALL”

“United We Fall” is a profoundly realistic family sitcom that follows the trials and tribulations of Jo (Christina Vidal) and Bill (Will Sasso), parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large, Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone – other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and, especially, their kids.

Cast: Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal as Jo Ryan, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.