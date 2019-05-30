×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Cancels ‘Abby’s,’ ‘The Enemy Within’ and ‘The Village’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
ABBY'S -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Leonard Ouzts as James, Kimia Behpoornia as Rosie, Natalie Morales as Abby, Neil Flynn as Fred -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)
CREDIT: Justin Lubin/NBC

NBC has cut a trio of freshman series.

“Abby’s,” “The Enemy Within” and “The Village” have all been canceled after only a single season on the network.

The former is multicamera comedy starred Natalie Morales in the title role, as a woman who ran a bar in her backyard. The series actually utilized the gimmick of being shot outdoors instead of on a soundstage, the first to do so. Morales was the first-ever female Cuban lead in the format.

“The Village” revolved around the characters who lived in an apartment building in New York. Bonded deeper than average neighbors, they created a “found family” that helped each other through relationship struggles, cancer diagnoses and returns from war.

Meanwhile “The Enemy Within” was a “character-based psychological thriller,” the series which centered on Erica Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter), a brilliant former CIA operative, now known as one of the most notorious traitors in recent American history serving life in a Supermax prison.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More TV

  • Wilshire Studios

    NBCUniversal's Wilshire Studios to Shift Focus to Docu-Series, Cease Producing E! Live Events

    Major changes are afoot at Wilshire Studios, the unscripted programming producer for Universal Content Productions. Variety has learned that the unscripted studio will no longer develop more general unscripted programming, instead focusing on premium docu-series. In addition, Wilshire Studios will no longer produce the live events “E! Live from the Red Carpet” and the People’s [...]

  • Lilly Wachowski to Co-Write, Executive Produce

    Showtime Orders Comedy Series From Lilly Wachowski, Abby McEnany and Tim Mason

    Lilly Wachowski is making a second foray into TV with a new comedy show “Work In Progress,” which has been ordered to series at Showtime. The project, which Wachowski will co-write and executive produce, was created by comedian Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, and premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. “Work In Progress” is [...]

  • Comcast Corporation will host a conference

    NBCUniversal: Abortion Laws in Georgia and Elsewhere Would 'Strongly Impact' Film Sites

    Comcast’s NBCUniversal has joined Netflix, Disney and WarnerMedia in making a statement on the new abortion laws threatening to take hold in Georgia and elsewhere. “We fully expect that the heartbeat bills and similar laws in various states will face serious legal challenges and will not go into effect while the process proceeds in court,” [...]

  • 'Normal People' Series Based on Sally

    'Normal People' Series Based on Sally Rooney Novel Ordered at Hulu

    Hulu has issued a straight to series order for “Normal People,” based on the best-selling Sally Rooney novel, Variety has learned. The first six episodes of the 12-episode, half-hour drama will be directed by “Room” helmer Lenny Abrahamson, while the last six will be directed by Hettie McDonald. “As a longtime admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s work, [...]

  • Former WGAW president Christopher Keyser

    Christopher Keyser Pact With Endeavor Content Draws Criticism Amid WGA-Agency Battle

    Amid the legal battle between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood largest talent agencies, eyebrows are being raised as a leader of the effort to reform the guild’s rules about agency practices is in the process of a shopping a new series co-produced by Endeavor Content. Christopher Keyser is a veteran showrunner who is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad