NBC Cancels ‘Abby’s,’ ‘The Enemy Within’ and ‘The Village’

NBC has cut a trio of freshman series.

“Abby’s,” “The Enemy Within” and “The Village” have all been canceled after only a single season on the network.

The former is multicamera comedy starred Natalie Morales in the title role, as a woman who ran a bar in her backyard. The series actually utilized the gimmick of being shot outdoors instead of on a soundstage, the first to do so. Morales was the first-ever female Cuban lead in the format.

“The Village” revolved around the characters who lived in an apartment building in New York. Bonded deeper than average neighbors, they created a “found family” that helped each other through relationship struggles, cancer diagnoses and returns from war.

Meanwhile “The Enemy Within” was a “character-based psychological thriller,” the series which centered on Erica Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter), a brilliant former CIA operative, now known as one of the most notorious traitors in recent American history serving life in a Supermax prison.

More to come…