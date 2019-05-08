×
Abbie Cornish-Led Thriller Series ‘Secret Bridesmaids’ Business’ Begins Production (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of ICM

Variety has exclusively learned that Australia’s Seven Studios has begun principal photography on the series “Secret Bridesmaids’ Business.”

The show stars Abbie Cornish (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Katie McGrath (“Supergirl”), and Georgina Haig (“Once Upon A Time”).

In the series, a bride’s perfect wedding turns deadly after one of her bridesmaids unknowingly invites a malevolent stranger into their lives, triggering a destructive chain reaction that blows open a hidden world of secrets. As the show unfolds, the power of female friendship could be the difference between life and death.

Cornish plays Melanie, who appears to have an idyllic life: she’s a mother and wife, with a successful career and a beautiful home. However, when her life choices are put to the test by some harsh home truths, her ideal world starts to spiral out of control. McGrath is Saskia, a fast-rising lawyer and an arresting, high-octane British truth-bomb. She is relentlessly intelligent and fiercely loyal. A bisexual woman, Saskia defies pigeonholing and holds a secret that could mean the end of friendship with her best mate, Olivia. Playing Olivia is Haig. Olivia’s near-death experience with leukemia has made her determined to follow her dreams. She’s vibrant, witty and an optimist. When she discovers something dark about a loved one, it drives her to bury her own secret to protect those around her.

The cast also includes Alexander England (“Alien: Covenant”), Dan Spielman (“Deep Water”), Oliver Ackland (“The Originals”), Annie Jones (“Neighbours”) and Nicholas Bell (“A Place To Call Home”).

“Securing outstanding actors is testament to the story-telling and craftsmanship of superb scripts that blend secrets, lies, wit and compelling friendships. We are delighted to bring this drama to screens,” says Therese Hegarty, the CEO of Seven Studios, the content division of Seven West Media.

“Secret Bridesmaids’ Business” is directed by Tori Garrett and Jennifer Perrott. It is executive produced by MaryAnne Carroll, series produced by Amanda Crittenden, with Andrew Anastasios and David Hannam serving as script producers and writers. Alli Parker, Trent Roberts, Chelsea Cassio, and Shanti Gudgeon also write on the series, which is based on the stage play written by Elizabeth Coleman. Principal production investment comes from Film Victoria.

The drama is a Seven Studios production for Seven Network, and was commissioned by the studio as a part of its development strategy to produce series for the Australian and international markets.

