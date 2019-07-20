×

Aaron Paul, Showrunners Unveil 'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

Westworld Season 3 Trailer
Season 3 of “Westworld” is going to new worlds altogether.

Unveiled during the show’s Comic-Con panel, the trailer teases Thandie Newton’s character entering a new world of hosts set during World War II. Meanwhile, in the human world, Dolores and her fellow hosts who escaped “Westworld” in season 2 are being hunted down by humans.

“We all have our role to play, there are machines in this world but not like us,” says Dolores in the voice over.

Later in the trailer, Aaron Paul’s character is seen cradling Dolores in his arms, while Tessa Thompson strides towards the camera with her cigarette in her mouth and a determined look on her face.

The third season will take place sometime in the time frame of 2050 and 2060.

Season 2 of “Westworld” ended in rather confusing fashion, with viewers hard pressed to figure out exactly which hosts had escaped the manufactured world and made it into the real one.

Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had previously acknowledged just how baffling season 2 proved to be at times, and the duo revealed that season 3 will have the main theme of “the new world.”

Thompson weighed in on her character being taken over by Dolores in season 2 and how she consulted Evan Rachel Wood on how to capture the essence of the character.

“I like in the moments where I feel like I don’t have free will, it’s fun to be controlled by masters like Lisa and Jonathan who do bad things to you,” Thompson said.

The panel also featured returning cast members Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright, as well as excited newbie Aaron Paul.

“I’m tripping out that I’m here right now, I’m such a psychotic fan. I was shell shocked and star struck,” Paul said of his first day on set.
The panel featured a lot of dancing around what the story for season 3 will consist of and what will be in store for the main characters.
The first look at season 3, which HBO released back in May, didn’t reveal much in the way of plot and fans could be forgiven for not realizing what show was being teased, given the seemingly radical departure in environment from the previous two iterations. It wasn’t until Aaron Paul’s character came across Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores in seemingly dire straights that things took a turn for the more familiar. The trailer also showed Paul making an explosive entrance as Los Angeles construction worker Caleb, alongside Lena Waithe and Vincent Cassel’s new characters.

HBO hasn’t yet disclosed an official release date for “Westworld” Season 3, but it’s known that the third installment won’t debut on the premium cabler until 2020.

