‘Breaking Bad’ Movie: Aaron Paul Runs for His Life in Full Trailer (Watch)

Jesse Pinkman is well and truly back, and this time, he’s fighting for his life.

Aaron Paul, who of course plays the iconic “Breaking Bad” character, has shared the full trailer for the forthcoming “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” The trailer sees Pinkman on the run from the cops and dealing with the fallout of Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) death.

At the very end of the trailer, Pinkman stands opposite a mysterious figure who asks him, “Are you ready?” Speculation is already rife online as to who this mysterious figure could be, with some viewers guessing that it sounds like the voice of Walter White himself. Regardless, Pinkman replies with a resolute “Yeah.”

The film begins in the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity. Now, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan is also back in the director’s chair.

Details of the film was kept extremely hush, hush until Netflix accidentally leaked the title, release date and plot online in August.

Watch the trailer below:

The film launches on Netflix Oct. 11. and is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television