Breaking Bad’ Movie: Aaron Paul Appears in ‘El Camino’ Trailer ?

Breaking Bad
CREDIT: AMC

As Netflix is busy battling HBO on stage for Emmys supremacy, the streamer also released another trailer for its highly secretive “Breaking Bad” movie “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which featured a familiar face.

Aaron Paul returns as Jesse Pinkman for the movie, which begins in the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity. Now, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan is also back in the director’s chair. 

Details of the film was kept extremely hush, hush until Netflix accidentally leaked the title, release date and plot online in August.

Watch the trailer below:

The film launches on Netflix Oct. 11. and is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television

During the awards show, Netflix also dropped the final trailer for Ryan Murphy’s latest series “The Politician.”

The series centers around Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), an aspiring politician from Santa Barbara, California who must navigate the ins and outs of high school if he’s to ever win student body president, secure a spot at Harvard, and eventually become the President of the United States. Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Bob Balaban and others join Platt in the first season which will span eight hour-long episodes.

Watch the trailer, which provides a first look at Bette Midler and Judith Light’s characters, below:

Clear parallels have been drawn between “The Politician” and the headline-dominating college admissions scam, and at a special screening of the season premiere in New York City in July, Platt expressed the believe that the show’s social commentary is also highly applicable to the social media obsessed world that young generations navigate today.

“For me, the most fascinating part of this is authenticity versus fake authenticity and how much does that matter? I think that’s really going to resonate with young people a lot,” Platt said. “And then, also, I think there’s this subliminal social message of this assumed world where everybody is somewhere on the scale of gender fluidity and sexual fluidity and social normalism.”

In addition, the trailer for Kerry Washington’s “American Son” picture also dropped during the Emmys.
The film centers around Kendra Ellis-Conor (Washington) and Scott (played by Steven Pasquale), a separated, interracial couple who reunite in a Florida police station as they search for answers surrounding the disappearance of their teenage son, who may have died at the hands of police. Washington originated the role on Broadway in November 2018, playing the agonized mother onstage.

