A. Smith & Co. Productions Taps Caroline Baumgard as CEO, Arthur Smith Transitions to Chairman

A. Smith & Co. Productions founder Arthur Smith has announced a switch up in the company’s leadership team.
Smith will be transitioning into the role of chairman and the production banner has tapped Caroline Baumgard as its new CEO.  Baumgard comes to the reality TV production shingle from Banijay Studios North America where she helped launch the studio in 2014 and served for five years as chief creative officer. She will take over at A. Smith & Co. in October 2019.
In Smith’s new chairman role, he will continue to executive produce several of A. Smith’s franchises, including “American Ninja Warrior,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” and “The Titan Games,” while also focusing on his duties as chairman of Tinopolis USA. Meanwhile Frank Sinton, a 14-year veteran of A. Smith & Co., has been named COO of Tinopolis USA, after having served in the same role at A. Smith & Co. since 2011. Sinton also retains his role as president of A. Smith & Co.’s Dox division.
While at Banijay, Baumgard was responsible for the development and management of all programming produced by the company. Baumgard’s highlights at Banijay included developing, selling, and serving as an executive producer on ABC’s “Child Support,” a game show featuring Ricky Gervais and hosted by Fred Savage, and newly announced game show, “Don’t” with Ryan Reynolds attached as an executive producer and Adam Scott as host. Prior to Banijay, Baumgard was at Endemol USA from its inception for a 13-year run.
“Caroline’s creative instincts and exceptional relationships are two of the many reasons why she’s the perfect person to lead the next chapter of A. Smith & Co. when she joins us this fall,” said Smith. “I have every confidence that she will build upon our hard-earned reputation for creating big, high-quality, fan-favorite franchises for broadcast, cable and OTT buyers across the ever-expanding universe of viewing platforms.”

