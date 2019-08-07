A. Smith & Co. Productions Taps Caroline Baumgard as CEO, Arthur Smith Transitions to Chairman

A. Smith & Co. Productions founder Arthur Smith has announced a switch up in the company’s leadership team. Smith will be transitioning into the role of chairman and the production banner has tapped Caroline Baumgard as its new CEO. Baumgard comes to the reality TV production shingle from Banijay Studios North America where she helped [...]
There will be no host on this year’s Primetime Emmy telecast. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier confirmed the news on Wednesday morning during the network’s portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour. Variety first reported in June that the network, producers and Television Academy were leaning toward going host-less with this year’s ceremony. And [...]
“The very first time I had her on the ‘Oprah’ show, she said to me, ‘I’ve always known I was gallant.’ I was like, ‘Who the hell knows they’re gallant?'” Oprah Winfrey told reporters of her late friend and creative collaborator Toni Morrison on Tuesday night at the premiere of OWN’s original series “David Makes [...]
Jeff Davis has signed an exclusive broadcast-only overall deal with Fox Entertainment. This marks the first such deal for Fox since the broadcaster became a standalone entity following the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger. “Jeff is a singular talent with a unique voice. His ability to create an incredibly wide range of shows – from character-driven [...]
Shannen Doherty grew up in front of the camera, including early roles on “Father Murphy” and “Little House on the Prairie.” Her career was already on the rise — she was one of the “Heathers” in the dark comedy of the same name — when she took the role that elevated her to worldwide fame: [...]
Las Vegas is a “city that erases itself and builds itself anew to keep up with the times and the consumerism,” says “GLOW” co-creator and co-showrunner Carly Mensch. So when she and co-creator and co-showrunner Liz Flahive decided to set their 1980s women’s wrestling comedy in Sin City for its third season, they knew production [...]
It’s been more than 13 years since netlets The WB and UPN joined forces to form The CW network. The joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS continues to hum along as a broadcast home for fare from both companies’ in-house TV studios, such as upcoming series “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew.” But as each owner [...]