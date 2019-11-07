D’Arcy Carden in Talks to Star in ‘A League of Their Own’ Series at Amazon

“The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden is in negotiations for a starring role in Amazon’s series adaptation of “A League of Their Own.”

The project was first announced in March 2018. According to sources, Amazon has given it a pilot order. “Broad City” alum Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham are attached to write and executive produce, with Jacobson also reportedly set to star. Sony Pictures Television will produce. Like the film, the series is said to focus on a women’s baseball team during World War II.

Carden broke out with her role as the all-knowing Janet in “The Good Place,” which is currently airing its fourth and final season on NBC. Carden also appeared multiple times on “Broad City” and has recently appeared on the hit HBO comedy “Barry.”

Directed by Marshall and premiering in 1992, “A League of Their Own” was a critical and commercial success. In addition to Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, the film starred Lori Petty, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell. Amazon’s series would not be the first attempt at a television adaptation. A Sony-produced sitcom version starring Sam McMurray and Carey Lowell premiered on CBS in 1993, but managed to last only five episodes.