UMC Sets New Drama ‘A House Divided,’ ‘Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy’ Season 2

CREDIT: UMC

Variety has exclusively learned that Urban Movie Channel has set the new multi-generational family drama “A House Divided” for a summer 2019 premiere.

The series follows the direct descendants of Letty Sanders, who was enslaved in the 1800s and later became the wealthiest black woman in Los Angeles. The show centers on present-day members of the Sanders family, whose legacy is being threatened by the passing of its matriarch, a government investigation, and newly discovered secrets.

Currently in the beginning stages of production, the new series will star Demetria McKinney (Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne”), Paula Jai Parker (“Ray Donovan”), Lawrence Hilton Jacobs (“The Jacksons: An American Dream”), Brad James (“Superstition”), David McKnight (“Hollywood Shuffle”), Taja V. Simpson (Fox’s “Lethal Weapon”), and Art Evans (“Die Hard 2”).

“A House Divided” comes from Dan Garcia, the creator of UMC’s series “Bronx SIU.”

“A thrilling tale of scandal and secrecy paired with core values of love, loyalty, and family unity, ‘A House Divided’ brings a mixture of excitement and intrigue that is sure to make for an exceptionally addictive drama,” said Nikki Love, the vice president of development and production for UMC. “We are excited to be working with Dan Garcia again on another project that we hope audiences will fall in love with while holding on to the edge of their seats.”

UMC has also announced that “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy” will return for a second season. Created by husband and wife producing team Craig Ross Jr. and Caryn Ward Ross, the series follows four married couples as they undergo an unconventional form of therapy called “The Experiment” with the hopes of reviving their failing relationships. The cast includes Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”), Brian White (“Ray Donovan”), Vanessa Simmons (“Growing Up Hip Hop”), Darius McCrary (“Star”), and more. Season 2 is slated to premiere this fall.

