‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Rounds Out Main Cast With Four Series Regulars

Fox’s upcoming drama “9-1-1: Lone Star” has filled out the remainder of its series regular roles.

Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, and Julian Works have all joined the series alongside previously announced cast members Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, and Ronen Rubinstein.

Karam will play Marjan Marwani, described as an adrenaline junkie firefigher and a devout Muslim. Karam previously starred in the NBC military drama “The Brave.” She is repped by Gersh and Luber Rolkin in the U.S. and Tom Norcliffe in the U.K.

Smith will play Paul Strickland, a transgender male firefighter who has a gift for observation worthy of Sherlock Holmes. Smith will be seen in the upcoming Showtime series “The L Word: Generation Q” and has previously appeared on shows like “Queen Sugar.” He is repped by Take 3 Talent and Jago & Associates.

Silva will play Austin police chief Carlos Reyes. Silva is a recent graduate of Pace University’s acting program. He is repped by Gersh and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.

Works will play rookie firefighter Mateo Chavez. Works’ past TV credits include shows like “American Crime,” “Southland,” “9-1-1,” and “The Affair.” He is repped by Greene & Associates, Rafterman Media, and Jackoway Tyerman.

In the series, Lowe stars as Capt. Owen Strand, a sophisticated New York fireman who, along with his adult son, re-locates to Austin and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

“Lone Star” looks to build on the success of Fox’s “9-1-1,” which returns for its third season later this month. “Lone Star” is set to debut across two nights on Jan. 19 and Jan 20. The series was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Tim Minear. All three are also executive producers as well, with Lowe serving as co-executive producer. 20th Century Fox Television will produce in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.