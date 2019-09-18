×
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Adds ‘True Blood’ Alum Jim Parrack

Jim Parrack
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” continues to round out its main cast.

Jim Parrack has joined the upcoming drama in a series regular role. He joins previously announced series leads Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler. In the series, Lowe stars as Capt. Owen Strand, a sophisticated New York fireman who, along with his adult son, re-locates to Austin and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Parrack will star as Judd Ryder, a lifelong Texas firefighter marred by tragedy. Ryder is short on talk, long on action and generally suspicious of outsiders, especially newcomer Capt. Strand. Judd is married to 9-1-1 call center operator Grace Ryder, with that role yet to be cast.

Parrack is best known for playing the role of Hoyt on the hit HBO series “True Blood.” His other TV roles include “Escape at Dannemora,” “The Deuce,” “Resurrection,” “CSI,” and “Supernatural.” On the feature side, he has appeared in films like “Suicide Squad,” “Fury,” and “The Adderall Diaries.”

He is repped by Paradigm and Brave Artists Management.

“Lone Star” looks to build on the success of Fox’s “9-1-1,” which returns for its third season later this month. “Lone Star” is set to debut across two nights on Jan. 19 and Jan 20. The series was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Tim Minear. All three are also executive producers as well, with Lowe serving as co-executive producer. 20th Century Fox Television will produce in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

