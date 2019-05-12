×
New ‘9-1-1’ Series Starring Rob Lowe Ordered at Fox

Rob Lowe Code Black
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Fox has greenlit a second installment of “9-1-1” starring Rob LoweVariety has learned.

The new entry in the budding franchise is titled “9-1-1: Lone Star.” It follows a sophisticated New York cop (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, Texas, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

The new show is slated to premiere during the 2019-2020 season. The series hails from “9-1-1” co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like ‘9-1-1’ from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment (formerly Fox Broadcasting). “In ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory – literally and figuratively — and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

“9-1-1: Lone Star” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear are creators and executive producers on the series. Lowe will serve as a co-executive producer.

Lowe added, “Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear’s ability to make smart, unique, great television is unmatched. I’m elated to join this team.”

Lowe currently hosts the Fox game show “Mental Samurai” and previously starred in the Fox single-cam comedy “The Grinder.” He is also coming off a regular role on the CBS medical drama “Code Black,” which ended last year after three seasons. He is best known for his roles on shows such as “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation.” He is also known for his early roles in films such as “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “About Last Night,” and “The Outsiders.”

He is repped by WME, Brillstein and O’Melveny & Myers.

With this series pick up, Fox has now ordered 10 new shows for the 2019-2020 season. Others include the straight-to-series animated comedies “Duncanville” and “Bless the Harts,” as well as dramas like “Filthy Rich” and “Prodigal Son.”

    Fox has greenlit a second installment of "9-1-1" starring Rob Lowe, Variety has learned. The new entry in the budding franchise is titled "9-1-1: Lone Star." It follows a sophisticated New York cop (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, Texas, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable [...]

