‘9-1-1’ and ‘The Resident’ Renewed for Third Seasons at Fox

Both “9-1-1” and “The Resident” will be returning for third seasons on Fox, Variety has learned.

The news comes as the two shows, which are paired together on Monday nights, are on course to finish with solid ratings in their sophomore seasons.

“’9-1-1 redefined’ what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox in a statement. “Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week.”

After a 10-episode first season which averaged a 1.65 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.32 million total viewers, “9-1-1” returned in Sept. 2018, and has so far averaged a 1.47 rating and 6.22 million viewers across 11 episodes of its second season.

While season two of “The Resident” is slightly down on the first season in terms of average ratings (it’s currently at a 0.97 versus a 1.02), the show is currently beating its season one average total viewership, with a running total of just over 5 million viewers through 17 episodes, compared to the 4.5 million viewers who watched season one on average.

Related VideoAmp, Fox, FreeWheel Publishers and Omnicom Media Group Discuss TV Advertising Disney-21st Fox Layoffs: TV Divisions Brace for Deep Cuts

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the team behind ‘The Resident’ continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances,” Thorn added. “We want to thank our producing partners, 20th Century Fox Television, who have steered these two extraordinary series. Both ‘9-1-1’ and ‘The Resident’ have many, many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to deliver them to fans next season.”

“The Resident” follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. It also stars Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Glenn Morshower. “The Resident” is

Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce serve as executive producers on the show which hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

“9-1-1,” co-created by Ryan Murphy, tells the stories of first responders in Los Angeles across multiple divisions. Angela Bassett and Peter Krause star as an LAPD patrol sergeant and an LAFD station captain respectively.

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.