×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘9-1-1’ and ‘The Resident’ Renewed for Third Seasons at Fox

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
9-1-1: Angela Bassett. CR: Mathieu Young / FOX. © 2017 FOX Broadcasting.
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

Both “9-1-1” and “The Resident” will be returning for third seasons on FoxVariety has learned.

The news comes as the two shows, which are paired together on Monday nights, are on course to finish with solid ratings in their sophomore seasons.

“’9-1-1 redefined’ what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox in a statement. “Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week.”

After a 10-episode first season which averaged a 1.65 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.32 million total viewers, “9-1-1” returned in Sept. 2018, and has so far averaged a 1.47 rating and 6.22 million viewers across 11 episodes of its second season.

While season two of “The Resident” is slightly down on the first season in terms of average ratings (it’s currently at a 0.97 versus a 1.02), the show is currently beating its season one average total viewership, with a running total of just over 5 million viewers through 17 episodes, compared to the 4.5 million viewers who watched season one on average.

Related

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the team behind ‘The Resident’ continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances,” Thorn added. “We want to thank our producing partners, 20th Century Fox Television, who have steered these two extraordinary series. Both ‘9-1-1’ and ‘The Resident’ have many, many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to deliver them to fans next season.”

“The Resident” follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. It also stars Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Glenn Morshower. “The Resident” is

Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce serve as executive producers on the show which hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

“9-1-1,” co-created by Ryan Murphy, tells the stories of first responders in Los Angeles across multiple divisions. Angela Bassett and Peter Krause star as an LAPD patrol sergeant and an LAFD station captain respectively.

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More TV

  • 'Pretty Little Liars' presentation

    I. Marlene King Exits Warner Bros. TV for Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox

    I. Marlene King has signed a new multi-year deal at 20th Century Fox Television, exiting her longtime studio home of Warner Bros. Television. King will develop, write, produce, and direct new projects for network, cable, and streaming under the new deal via her Long Lake Media banner. Long Lake’s executive vice president of development Lauren [...]

  • 9-1-1: Angela Bassett. CR: Mathieu Young

    '9-1-1' and 'The Resident' Renewed for Third Seasons at Fox

    Both “9-1-1” and “The Resident” will be returning for third seasons on Fox, Variety has learned. The news comes as the two shows, which are paired together on Monday nights, are on course to finish with solid ratings in their sophomore seasons. “’9-1-1 redefined’ what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional [...]

  • Studios Spurn WGA Request to Ban

    Studios Reject WGA Request to Ban Non-Franchised Talent Agents

    Studios have rejected a request by the Writers Guild of America to bar talent agents if the current franchise agreement expires on April 7, saying it could expose them to extensive legal damages. The WGA will hold five days of member voting starting March 27 on a proposed “code of conduct” eliminating agency packaging fees [...]

  • Apple Reveals New TV Streaming Service

    Apple Reveals New TV Streaming Service

    Apple on Monday unveiled plans for its long-anticipated streaming TV service. Sharing a stage with top talent including Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, and Kumail Nanjiani, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Apple TV+, the company’s new platform for original television programming, slated to launch this fall in more than 100 [...]

  • La Liga Launches LaLigaSportTV OTT Streaming

    Spain’s La Liga Launches Pioneering OTT Service to Promote Spanish Sports Federations

    Spain’s top Soccer league, La Liga, has unveiled a new OTT service, LaLigaSportsTV. The service provides audiences with free coverage of major and minor Spanish sports content streamed directly to their personal devices. It looks set to be the first such service offered by a major European league, and of singular scope and objectives. LaLigaSportsTV [...]

  • Veep Season 6

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 25, 2019: 'Veep' Final Season, 'Barry' Season 2

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Veep” launches into its final season, and “Barry” season 2 debuts, both on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad