Sky Vision Seals Deals for ‘8 Days,’ ‘Bullets’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky Vision has secured a raft of international deals with major partners for “8 Days” and “Bullets,” the two high-end drama series it is showcasing in Berlin. The buyers include HBO Europe and RTL in Germany.

“8 Days” is produced by Neuesuper for Sky Deutschland and is the pay-TV broadcaster’s latest original drama. Bowing on Sky Deutschland on March 1, the show follows events as a huge meteor hurtles towards Earth. The series is one of the titles in the Berlinale series lineup.

On the day of its world premiere in Berlin on Wednesday, Sky Vision, the pay-TV giant’s production and distribution arm, has sealed a deal for the drama with HBO Europe. HBO has taken it for its services across Central and Eastern Europe, the Nordics, and Portugal.

Russia’s Amedia, which is the home of HBO programming in the country, has also picked up the eight-part series. ITV-backed Cirkus has on-demand rights in the Nordics. Further afield, Globoplay has acquired it in Brazil.

“Bullets” has been snapped up by German broadcaster RTL. Greek pubcaster ERT has also acquired the 10-part drama. Amedia has bought it for Russia.

The upcoming thriller comes from the team behind “The Bridge” and is part of the market screenings lineup at the Berlin Drama Days. The series takes in various backdrops and the criminal underworld of several European countries. It follows Mari, an intelligence operative who goes undercover to befriend a terrorist who had been presumed dead before arriving in Finland.

The shows “have something that will appeal to viewers everywhere – they’re exciting, emotive and all very unique in their genre,” said Leona Connell, sales director for Sky Vision. “Above all, they are strong character pieces.”